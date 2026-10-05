Iowa Hawkeyes History: Washington Huskies Bring Desperation and Danger

With the mega-conference that is the 18-team Big Ten, more and more matchups and series are going to blossom moving forward. That is specifically true with the West Coast expansion the Big Ten undertook that includes UCLA, USC, Oregon, and Washington.

The last of that bunch, the Washington Huskies, are hosting the Iowa Hawkeyes for a Friday night Big Ten showdown that sees a growing sense of urgency for both teams.

Iowa, despite the recent loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes, sits at a comfortable 4-1, with its destiny still in its own grasp. The Huskies are 3-2 after a 0-2 start in Big Ten play and desperately need a win in this game.

Iowa Hawkeyes vs Washington Huskies History

With Washington being an infant in terms of its Big Ten history, this is just the second time that the two will meet in Big Ten action. The first came in 2024, when Washington got the joy of experiencing Kinnick Stadium in mid-October.

Iowa took care of business against Washington, 40-16, behind Kaleb Johnson rumbling for 166 yards on the ground. The Hawkeyes did get a taste of the talented Demond Williams Jr. in this game, as he went 12-for-16 for 71 yards and a touchdown, with 23 yards on the ground.

All time, Iowa leads the seven-game series 4-3. What stands out is that before 2024, these two teams last played in 1995. Even more interesting is that this game will be the first time Iowa has played Washington in Seattle since 1963, more than 60 years ago.

Urgency awaits Iowa and Washington in this game

For Iowa, it's pretty simple. Win this game, get to 5-1, head into the bye week sitting pretty, and stare down a stretch run that sets the table to punch your first College Football Playoff trip. Getting to the bye at 5-1 would be outstanding for Iowa.

How easy that is becomes a different question. It's a short week on the road out West. That's no easy task, especially when you begin to consider Washington's state of mind.

After a 3-0 start, the Huskies have dropped back-to-back Big Ten games to Minnesota and USC to put them at 3-2. Their College Football Playoff hopes are on life support, which may still be generous.



Falling to 3-3 creates a lot of noise for Jedd Fisch, Demond Williams Jr., and the rest of the Huskies. Iowa knows this. Washington is going to throw the kitchen sink at the Hawkeyes on Friday night.