How Iowa Football Gameplans Against Washington's Top Threats

Things don't lighten up just yet for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Friday night presents Iowa with a test against arguably the top dual-threat quarterback on the schedule, where containing him is much easier said than done.

The Washington Huskies haven't been elite on offense this year, but the Hawkeyes hope this is not the game where things get figured out. A strong defensive showing from Iowa in this game is critical. Here's how Iowa can hope to contain Washington's top playmakers.

Demond Williams Jr., QB

Demond Williams Jr. scares me if he can get into a rhythm and play confidently. He has the explosive talent to flip a game in a hurry. He also has the legs to break defenses with first-down runs.



This year, he has 1,327 passing yards and eight touchdowns to three picks, while completing 67.5% of his passes.

Demond Williams Jr. with the clutch throw on 4th down!



📺: @NBCSports pic.twitter.com/4UObvoZEjT — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) October 4, 2026

His legs are a threat, too. He has 191 yards on the ground at just 3.6 yards per carry, but that's not the entire story. He has the burst to really hurt Iowa if they break contain.



The defensive ends have to avoid getting too far upfield. Then, Iowa is going to need Cam Buffington to put on the Superman cape when Williams decides to run.

Dezmen Roebuck, WR

Sep 26, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Dezmen Roebuck (2) reacts after a catch in the second quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Dizon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Demond Williams Jr. is throwing the ball, he wants to find Dezmen Roebuck a ton. Roebuck has 35 catches, which is double the Huskies' next leading receiver. With 338 yards on the year, he can make the big play.

True Freshman, Dezmen Roebuck, has quickly become one of the best young receivers in the country with 337 yards this season while averaging 18.4 yards per catch.



pic.twitter.com/RM75PiTcFn — WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) October 11, 2025

Iowa learned a tough lesson last week at the hands of Jeremiah Smith. That said, Jaylen Watson and Jacob Wallace stood tall against one of the best receivers college football will ever see. That was a baptism by fire that I think will make them stronger over the long run, starting with this game.

Brian Bonner, RB

Outside of Williams, Bonner is the main focus in the run game. Washington hasn't split the carries much elsewhere. Iowa can focus on Bonner, who has 215 yards on the year at a healthy average of 5.2 yards per carry.

The Huskies' downhill run game is one that Iowa can handle. It's when things get bounced outside, or things pop after the initial stop. Iowa's front seven has the talent to contain Bonner, which turns the focus to containing Williams.

Baron Naone, TE

Nov 8, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Washington Huskies tight end Baron Naone (85) during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baron Naone presents a unique test for Iowa this year. Standing at 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, Naone is a gigantic presence in the middle of the field. Iowa has dealt with elite wide receivers, but a good tight end is a first.

Demond Williams Jr. finds Baron Naone for the CRUCIAL TD 😤



The Huskies now trail by only 7! pic.twitter.com/7NvcTONtmG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 27, 2026

With 16 receptions for 245 yards and two touchdowns this season, Williams likes to find Naone decently often. Ideally, Iowa can keep Cam Buffington and Jayden Montgomery in the box. I would like to see Anthony Hawkins get the duty of tight end coverage with his length and size.



It matches up well, doesn't change Iowa's overall scheme, and allows Hawkins to play freely.