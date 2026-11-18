It appears that the Illinois Fighting Illini aren't the only ones anxiously awaiting further news on whether one of their most talented offensive players will be suiting up this Saturday.

While Illinois's quarterback status remains in limbo, with Katin Houser potentially sidelined, Iowa is dealing with injuries, too. The Iowa Hawkeyes' passing game has been revamped in 2026 by transfer portal addition Tony Diaz, a star wideout who has been a key component of Iowa's success.

Diaz, who had another strong game against the Purdue Boilermakers, is in question for this week's Big Ten showdown against the Illinois Fighting Illini after Iowa head coach revealed that Diaz is working through an injury this week.

Iowa WR Tony Diaz nursing an injury ahead of Illinois game

During this week's press conference, Kirk Ferentz brought up Tony Diaz during his opening statement when he was discussing injury updates. Right after mentioning that starting safety Xavier Styles is out and will be replaced by Anthony Hawkins, he touched on Tony Diaz's health.

"Tony Diaz is nursing an injury right now. I think he's got a chance," said Ferentz in a short, but very important statement.

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When asked about what the injury was, Kirk Ferentz didn't provide much insight into it, other than stating that Tony Diaz is working through a "soft tissue, lower body" injury at the moment.

Iowa's WR plans if Tony Diaz can't play

"Evan (James), Dayton (Howard). Next man in. Play with the guys that you got. I want them all out there, obviously. We're better with Tony out there, for sure. He's been a great addition to our team," Ferentz said.

If Tony Diaz is unfit to play, Iowa will still have Reece Vander Zee, who has been strong for Iowa this year. Vander Zee is second on Iowa in receiving yards, with 434 yards on 31 receptions and a team-high four touchdown catches.

Evan James and Dayon Howard have seen limited action on offense this season. James has nine receptions for 76 yards, while Howard has reeled in two catches for 28 yards. Should Diaz be sidelined, I expect a heavy dose of DJ Vonnahme highlighted in the passing attack.

If Diaz is sidelined, I think the bigger change for Iowa's offense will be the overall play-calling from offensive coordinator Tim Lester. If Illinois is without its starting quarterback, while Iowa is without its most explosive playmaker in Diaz, look for Iowa to be willing to play a slow, physical game.