Iowa Football vs. Minnesota: 3 Keys to Victory for the Hawkeyes

The Iowa Hawkeyes are finally back in action after a bye week that felt as though it lasted for an eternity, considering their most recent game was on a Friday night, setting up back-to-back Saturdays on the sideline.

This weekend, the Floyd of Rosedale is up for grabs when the Hawkeyes take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers from Minneapolis. This is a game that Iowa has every chance to win, but can't sleepwalk into; a frisky team led by head coach PJ Fleck could pick them off with an upset.

Force Minnesota to throw the ball

I have said it all week. The more you can slow down Minnesota's run game, which has been far from elite this year, the more pressure Phil Parker can bring, the more aggressive the secondary can be, and the more it plays into Iowa turning the Gophers into a one-dimensional offense.

The offense has a part in this, too, though. Minnesota can stick with the ground game as long as they are tied, or within one-score striking distance of Iowa. Put Minnesota behind early, weather the momentum, and let Phil Parker start dialing it up against an offense forced to throw the ball.

Stay patient with the ground game

It might not click right away. That's okay. There is going to be time to let the ground game get lathered up to the point where seams start opening up, and three- or four-yard gains become chunk plays of eight or nine yards.

If we remove Minnesota's games against Eastern Illinois and Akron, two scoring outliers, the Gophers are averaging 18.25 points per game. Iowa's defense is giving up 14.5 points per game. I don't see the dam breaking this weekend. Stick with the ground game and make it Iowa's style of game.

Trust a consistent special teams unit

As is the case in Iowa rivalry games, special teams always find a way to matter in a hugely important way. This week, Iowa has to trust its special teams unit, which has been playing at a really high level all season long.

Trust Boston Everitt to flip the field, even if there could be consideration for a fourth-down attempt. Don't give Minnesota momentum on a short field. Take the three points from Caden Buhr when you get down there. Curb the tide and get points. Those things add up for Iowa, and will this weekend.