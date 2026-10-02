Iowa Football By the Numbers Through Four Games, Where the Hawkeyes Rank

Through the first four games of the season, Iowa is a third of the way through the 2026 slate and owns a pristine 4-0 record. The Iowa Hawkeyes do await the Ohio State Buckeyes as they try to pull off the upset and get to 5-0.

The four wins have come in different ways. The offense has exploded in two games, the defense has battened down the hatches, and the special teams unit, despite a complete makeover, is shining.



Let's get into the numbers and see where Iowa ranks nationally in major statistical categories.

Iowa's Offensive Stats and Rankings

Offense was a bit of a grind against Michigna, but Iowa is not the old Iowa. Those jokes are outdated. This team can throw the ball, convert third downs, and isn't afraid to put up some points. Twice, Iowa has scored 40 points or more in just four games.

Scoring Offense: 32.8 points per game (No. 58 nationally)



Passing Offense: 213.5 passing yards per game (No. 86)



Rushing Offense: 215.5 rushing yards per game (No. 27)



Total Offense: 429 yards per game (No. 48)



Third Down Conversions: 39.22% (No. 82)



Sacks Allowed: 4 sacks allowed (No. 13)



Red Zone Conversions: 84.62%, 13 trips, 9 touchdowns, 2 field goals (No. 81)

The scoring offense is going to win Iowa a lot of games if it can hold at or near that 32.8 number. One number that is skewed is the passing yards per game. In two of Iowa's blowouts, the Hawkeyes simply ran the ball to end the game. That number could jump.



The sacks allowed is a very low number, which isn't shocking with Iowa's offensive line, but one that can continue to trend among the best in the country.

Iowa's Defensive Stats and Rankings

It's another year where Phil Parker's defense looks to be on pace for another outstanding output. They have two shutouts under their belt already, and in the other two games held Iowa State to 13 points and Michigan to 19 points. This unit is once against a strength.

Scoring Defense: 8.0 points per game (No. 1 nationally)



Rushing Defense: 87.75 rushing yards per game (No. 19)



Passing Defense: 152 passing yards per game (No. 12)



Total Defense: 239.8 yards per game (No. 10)



Opponent Third Down Conversions: 26.79% (No. 12)



Sacks: 9 sacks (No. 50)



Opponent Red Zone Conversions: 71.43%, 7 trips, 2 touchdowns, 3 field goals (No. 18)

There's not much to gripe about with this unit. All things are clicking. Yards are hard to come by. Points are even harder. The only thing Iowa would like to see tick up could be the sack total, but that's getting nitpicky with an elite unit.

Iowa's Special Teams/Misc. Stats and Rankings

Field Goals: 71.4% (No. 89 nationally)



Punting: 43.53 yards per punt, 19 punts (No. 62)



Punt Returns: Evan James, 18.63 yards per return, 1 touchdown (No. 7)



Kickoff Returns: n/a (player must have 1.2 kickoff returns per game)



Penalties: 23 penalties (No. 44)



Time of Possession: 30:20 per game (No. 63)



Turnover Margin: +4 (No. 22)

I am slightly surpised Iowa isn't ranked better in penalties committed. I have to imagine Kirk Ferentz is well aware of that and we see Iowa climb the ranking there. Also, the turnover margin is already positive. For Iowa to win games its way, that margin has to continue to grow.