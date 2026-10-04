Iowa Football Report Card: Ohio State Forces Hawkeyes to Hit the Books Harder

There's always another smart kid. A kid who doesn't have to study as much, yet somehow manages to get an A on every single test. That kid is the Ohio State Buckeyes on the football field. They just win.

The Iowa Hawkeyes are the kid who has to spend a little more time studying or seeking out office hours or getting tutoring help. They work very, very hard, but it takes more effort and leaves little room for leeway.



In the 31-14 loss to the Buckeyes, Iowa was quickly reminded to hit the books harder in this week's Iowa Football Report Card.

Offense

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker TJ Alford (17) celebrates beside Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Hank Brown (9) during the NCAA football game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Offensive Grade: D+



This just wasn't good enough. It may sound harsh, but plain and simple, it has to be better. Hank Brown faced his first real adversity of the year, going 12-for-27 for 132 yards with his first interception.

The run game is the bigger issue to me. This is back-to-back weeks Iowa has not run the ball at all. Mustering up 39 yards on 21 carries, behind the expectations the offensive line had, is very concerning.

Elsewhere, Tony Diaz and DJ Vonnahme looked like they belonged against the class of Ohio State. The two combined for 11 receptions and 123 yards as Iowa's only real offensive pop.

Defense

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jaylen Watson (3) defends Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) during the NCAA football game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Oct. 3, 2026. Ohio State on 31-14. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Defensive Grade: B-



This felt like a game from a few years ago where the defense was hung out to dry. In the first half, this defense held up so well. The first touchdown and last touchdown of the half were due to Iowa's offensive mistakes, giving Ohio State chances.

The problem against a team like Ohio State is how quickly those chances are cashed in for touchdowns. It's what good teams do. They turn turnovers and mistakes into daggers. The Buckeyes did that to Iowa.

The good? Iowa held up on the ground, limiting Ohio State to just 3.4 yards per carry on the day. The bad? The plan to stop Jeremiah Smith didn't work. He posted 11 catches for 206 yards and two scores. Then again, does anyone have a plan to stop this monster?

Special Teams

Sep 12, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes punter Boston Everitt (49) punts the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Special Teams Grade: B-



Let's look at the good from this unit first. Caden Buhr looked really good, converting two field goals from 40-plus yards. That's a big confidence boost.



Boston Everitt looked good in the punting game as well, yet again dropping punts deep in enemy territory.

Now, for what went wrong. What in the world happened in the first half when Brevin Doll got a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty for running into Ohio State's returner?



An inexcusable error after Iowa had finally regained some momentum.



Eli Ozick booting the opening kickoff out of bounds to start the second half wasn't ideal, either, but he owes the defense for bowing up and forcing a punt, rendering that mistake irrelevant.

Coaching

Iowa offensive coordinator Tim Lester, Offensive Line coach George Barnett and Senior consultant to the Head Coach Tom Moore watch the football team run drills Aug. 15, 2026 during the Kids Day at Kinnick open practice at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coaching Grade: B-



I actually enjoyed Tim Lester's offensive game plan in this game. I really did. He came out having Iowa throw the ball downfield, taking some shots, and punching back.



The receivers were there; Hank Brown just missed some throws. Nonetheless, it was refreshing to see him not cower.



He was getting the ball to Tony Diaz and DJ Vonnahme early and often, knowing his playmakers had to be involved. That's all we can really ask of Tim Lester.

Defensively, Iowa held up well enough in the first half, if not for the offense handing points to the Buckeyes. Still, allowing 324 passing yards is a bad day in Phil Parker's eyes, no matter who it's against or how it happens. That's a dark mark on the Hawkeyes.

Overall

Iowa Hawkeyes tight end DJ Vonnahme (81) runs with the ball during a Big Ten college football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes Oct. 3, 2026 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Overall: C



It was a bit of a sobering reminder that Iowa has absolutely zero wiggle room to overcome mistakes. When Iowa plays disciplined football, it can stick around with Ohio State, as we saw in the first half.

When Iowa makes mistakes, turns the ball over, and commits penalties, the Hawkeyes get quickly reminded that they don't have the luxury that some teams do to overcome those sorts of things.