Iowa Blows Out Nebraska To Extend Rivalry Dominance
Despite being a one-score game at halftime, the Iowa Hawkeyes blew past Nebraska in the second half. It was reminiscent of their games against Wisconsin and Minnesota, where the Hawkeyes could do no wrong.
While it would have been interesting to see how Iowa fared against quarterback Dylan Raiola, they left no doubt against QB TJ Lateef to extend their winning streak as this "rivalry" has become quite one-sided. The final score saw Iowa come out on top, 40-16.
Things didn't come easy for Iowa as they allowed 132 rushing yards in the first quarter to Emmett Johnson. Despite trailing in the first part of the game, head coach Kirk Ferentz made sure he was all gas no breaks. Iowa seemingly scored on every possession they had, putting up their most points since October 25 (41).
Mark Gronowski Puts On A Show
With one final chance to make an impression in the regular season, Gronowski put his name in the record books. He will officially go down in Iowa history as the QB with the most rushing touchdowns in a single season. Whether it was the "Gronowski Plowski" as they said on commentary or breaking away for a 20+ yard carry, the fifth-year senior did his best to put on a show with both his arm and legs.
It took going for it on 4th and 2 up by 24 points, but Gronowski officially set the record for most rushing yards by a QB in Iowa history. Not only did he break the touchdown record in this game, but he broke the single season QB rushing record as well.
What he did on his legs was impressive, but Gronowski had one of his finest passing games of the season. Even though he's been ridiculed for missing throws or starting slow in the past, Gronowski put on a show in Lincoln, extending the Hawkeyes streak to seven straight wins on the road at Nebraska.
Give It Up For Kamari Moulton
With a pair of rushing touchdowns, Moulton tied his career high for the most in a single game. He would've loved to have crossed the goal-line for a trifecta, but it's not like Iowa was desperate for another touchdown. In the end, they won comfortably, and Moulton's contributions were a huge part of that.
After seeing how much success Penn State had on the ground against Nebraska the week prior, it comes as no surprise that it was going to be a focal point of Iowa's offense. Sure, Gronowski threw the ball quite a bit, but that made Moulton's runs even more effective.
Iowa's Defense Stands Tall After Disastrous Start
With how this game started, things could've have gone much, much differently. Johnson was on pace for 528 rushing yards, a number that doesn't even seem humanly possible. In the end, he finished with 217. That's still an absurd number from a running back, especially in a game where his team lost by 24 points, but it made little difference in the end as Iowa kept him in check during the second half.
Iowa's defense held their ground after big-plays were their kryptonite in the first half. In the final 30 minutes, they played lights-out football, proving why Ferentz continues to put together some of the best complete football teams in the nation.
