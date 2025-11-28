Iowa Loses Key RB, Could Lose Two More vs. Nebraska
With the final regular season game nearing kickoff, the final injury report has been released. The Iowa Hawkeyes have done everything in their power to remain healthy all season, but as always, injuries happen.
The Hawkeyes will be without a key piece at running back, but thankfully for the team, he's one of only two players ruled out entirely. Head coach Kirk Ferentz will be closely monitoring two other players who are questionable, but both are trending towards playing.
RB Xavier Williams - OUT
The biggest absence for Iowa will be freshman running back Xavier Williams. The 5'10'' 225-pound RB is fourth on the team in rushing, though he's made a minimal impact in his last few games.
Williams kicked off the season with a bang as he had 11 carries for 122 yards against Albany. From there, he had a few solid games, but has struggled mightily since October 18. With one final chance to get Williams going, he will instead be on the sideline as he was ruled out.
WR Jarriett Buie - OUT
Once again, Jarriett Buie appears on the injury report. He's yet to play in a game this season, and that sadly won't change for him at the end of the year. Buie has been dealing with some soft tissue stuff, and it's proven to be much more of a problem than Iowa originally thought.
Last season, Buie had nine receptions for 94 yards with the Hawkeyes. He'll look to regroup, and should he decide to stay with Iowa, return stronger than ever next season.
DB TJ Hall - QUESTIONABLE
After not playing against Michigan State, the senior defensive back/cornerback is once again questionable. Having missed last week, Ferentz likely thought that would give Hall enough time to get ready for the final regular season game of his career. Now, that's going to be a game-time decision.
The Hawkeyes could certainly use Hall as Nebraska's offense is no joke. Even though they're stuck with a freshman quarterback, the Cornhuskers have the same record as Iowa for a reason. Hall could be a game-changing player out there on defense, and he's someone Iowa will be hoping can play.
TE Hayden Large - QUESTIONABLE
The final player to appear as questionable on the injury report is tight end Hayden Large. The senior TE has just eight receptions this season, but he's a huge part of the team's run-game. Standing 6'4'' 250-pounds, there isn't much more one could ask out of a blocking tight end. If Large doesn't play, Iowa would be forced to go further down their bench to try and replace him which is much easier said than done.
