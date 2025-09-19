Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa Brings Top-Rated Guard to Rutgers

Pro Football Focus ranks this Iowa Hawkeyes guard as the highest in the nation.

Jordon Lawrenz

Sep 16, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Deacon Hill (10) celebrates with running back Max White (22), offensive lineman Beau Stephens (70), and offensive lineman Daijon Parker (79) after White scored a touchdown late during the fourth quarter against the Western Michigan Broncos at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
For a team that prioritizes defense, the Iowa Hawkeyes sure have a solid offensive line. HC Kirk Ferentz hasn't changed his strategy much in the past 20 years, but who can blame him as it led him to being the winningest coach in Big 10 history. Now, the team that he's build has the highest rated guard in the nation.

Iowa's Beau Stephens carries an 87.0 PFF grade into the Hawkeyes Big 10 conference opener at Rutgers. Iowa entered the season with the sixth best offensive line in the country, according to PFF.

"Iowa’s only other returning starter is left guard Beau Stephens, whose 71.1 PFF grade tied for seventh in the Big Ten," PFF's Max Chadwick said prior to the season. Now, Stephens has that number up roughly 16 points.

Oregon was the only other Big 10 team that had an offensive line ranked higher than Iowa. That said, Oregon was ranked fifth. To no surprise, Alabama topped the chart.

While relying on seniors may be a strength, this team knows they'll have to replace key names in the immediate future. Obviously, Stephens is one of those. Chadwick hyped up Iowa's offensive front, one that is riddled with senior talent. After this season, Ferentz has his work cut out for him.

Regardless, Stephens earns all of the praise that has come his way through the team's first three games. The 6'5'' 315-pound guard will start his 25h career game against Rutgers. He missed time last year due to an ankle injury, one that hasn't affected him so far this season.

Iowa offensive lineman Beau Stephens and running back Kaleb Johnson
Iowa offensive lineman Beau Stephens (70) celebrates with running back Kaleb Johnson in the second quarter against Nebraska during a NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowavsneb 20221125 Bh / Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hawkeyes QB Mark Gronowski has been sacked six times through their first three games. Iowa's front is giving up an average of two sacks per game, though three of those six were against No. 16 Iowa State.

Gronowski was brought down twice last week, though those two sacks meant little in the grand scheme of things. Stephens has done his part to hold down the left side of the line, and now he's finally getting the credit he deserves.

Stephens came to Iowa in 2021 as he played just one game for the Hawkeyes that season. The very next year, Stephens started 10 of the 12 games he appeared in. In 2023, he played five games but didn't make a single start. 2024 marked his turnaround as since then, he's started every game he's appeared in. Iowa's showdown in Rutgers will mark his 15th consecutive start.

Jordon Lawrenz
