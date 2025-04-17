Iowa Hawkeyes Star Kaleb Johnson Predicted to Land with Super Bowl Contender
With the 2025 NFL Draft just one week away, the excitement from Iowa Hawkeye fans continues to grow as they wait to see their former stars find new homes at the next level.
In ESPN's recent three-round mock draft, Field Yates had the Washington Commanders selecting former Iowa star running back Kaleb Johnson in the third round after a projected trade with the Cleveland Browns.
Despite being a consensus early-day two prospect in most mock drafts, Johnson was the No. 5 running back selected and the No. 67 pick in this mock draft. However, Yates believes that Johnson would give the Commanders more backfield depth.
"More backfield depth makes sense for the Commanders, and Johnson would bring a good blend of size and power," said Yates. "His 1,537 rushing yards ranked seventh in the FBS last season."
After not seeing much playing time in 2023, the junior running back exploded onto the scene in 2024, as he finished with 23 total touchdowns while rushing for 6.4 yards per carry. He was the main catalyst for the Hawkeyes on offense last year due to the uncertainty at the quarterback position. At 6-foot-1, 224 lbs, Johnson offers a rare combination of size and speed to the halfback position, which will benefit him at the next level.
The fit would also be perfect for the Commanders, who struggled to find consistency at the running back position last season. Rising star Jayden Daniels led the team in rushing yards last year with 891, followed by Brian Robinson Jr. with 799. If Washington does decide to take a swing on Johnson in this year's draft, they would be able to form a three-headed monster with Daniels, Robinson Jr. and Johnson on the ground in 2025.
