On SI Staff Predictions: Iowa vs. Minnesota
One of the many weekly traditions as part of Iowa on SI is the staff predictions. In recent weeks, seemingly no staff writer has picked against the Hawkeyes. This week, that changes!
Jordon Lawrenz, Staff Writer
As far as I'm concerned, this is one of Iowa's biggest games of the season. Minnesota may not be ranked, but they just knocked Nebraska out of the AP Top 25. I can see why many are picking Iowa in this game, but I was blown away by how much of a favorite they were.
When it comes to Minnesota, they have a chance to put a huge dent in Iowa's season. The Hawkeyes have next week off as they prepare for No. 8 Oregon. There's a 99.99% chance the Ducks will improve to 7-1 (4-1) as they play Wisconsin this week. The problem for Iowa? Oregon also has a Bye next week.
Regardless, I think this is going to be an extremely close game. Head coach Kirk Ferentz is going to try and do what he does best, but Minnesota isn't letting their opponents dictate the game. Other than California (and the obvious Ohio State), the Golden Gophers have been extremely competitive and I think they're going to bring that energy to Kinnick Stadium. Shockingly, I'm going with the upset.
Minnesota 21, Iowa 17
Jenny Streeter, Staff Writer
Minnesota will definitely be facing an uphill battle as they head to Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes are averaging around 29.9 points per game with quarterback Mark Gronowski, which is Iowa's highest since the 2020 season. Minnesota did make substantial improvements last week against Nebraska but ultimately, Iowa just has a better offensive and defensive line.
I do think the fact that Iowa most recently erased an 11-point deficit in the second half when the defense tightened and the offense scored on its final three possessions will have the Hawkeyes going into the game with some momentum. Though, it is certainly worth mentioning that the Hawkeyes' most recent game against Penn State was tighter than expected and that Iowa could've looked better overall. Still, Iowa should pull out the win but I do think this game will once again be closer than Iowa fans initially expect.
Iowa 24, Minnesota 16
Nishant Gupta, Staff Writer
Iowa's offense has been grinding opponents down with physicality up front, and Mark Gronowski continues to thrive as a dual-threat weapon despite lingering concerns about his passing game. The former South Dakota State star rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns last week against Penn State. His legs have become Iowa's most dangerous offensive weapon, and Minnesota knows it.
The Golden Gophers struggled to generate consistent rushing yards before putting up 186 against Nebraska last week, but they'll face a much different challenge against Iowa's run defense. The Hawkeyes allow just 2.8 yards per carry and 92 rushing yards per game, ranking 13th nationally.While both teams enter the game with a 5-2 record, Iowa's momentum give them an edge over the Golden Gophers.
Iowa 27, Minnesota 23
Lane Mills, Staff Writer
This B1G matchup represents an opportunity for the Hawkeyes to break their current tie for 4th place in the conference and move up into more serious consideration. While Iowa’s offense has been inconsistent, I suspect their steadier defense and home field advantage will give them the edge they need, even if just slightly so, against the Golden Gophers. This one is shaping up to be a gritty conference bout with a lot on the line, and it could go either way.
Iowa 23, Minnesota 17
