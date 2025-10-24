Iowa Could Make Wild History with Win Over Minnesota
November 23, 2019 marked the last time the Iowa Hawkeyes have thrown for 300+ yards in a game. Quarterback Nate Stanley threw for 308 against Illinois in the Hawkeyes' 19-10 win.
Fifth-year senior QB Mark Gronowski hasn't come anywhere close to that number this year. Iowa's success has been on the ground, but it's not only their running backs who are topping the charts. Gronowski is a true dual-threat QB, one that has guided the Hawkeyes to their 5-2 record.
Now, they set their sights on history. Its been 71 games since an Iowa QB has thrown for 300+. Realistically, Gronowski is unlikely to do that against Minnesota.
Iowa Eyes 50th Win Since Last 300+ Passing Yard Performance
Throwing for 300+ yards at the college level seems like a weekly occurrence. If a QB is going to win the Heisman, they're likely doing that every single game. For head coach Kirk Ferentz, he hasn't needed that type of production from his quarterbacks.
That's not to say Iowa doesn't have the talent, but Ferentz's record speaks for itself. The Hawkeyes are 49-22 since Stanley's 308-yard game, an incredible record for a team in the B1G that primarily runs the ball.
Sure, they were able to run through the Big Ten West for a few years, but that doesn't take away from that magnificant record. Somehow, Ferentz has done the unthinkable.
Iowa's Quest For a 300-Yard Passer
Clearly, Gronowski isn't going to be that guy. He's been stellar, and his 130 rushing yards against Penn State proved just how dominant he can be. At the end of the day, he hasn't even thrown for 200 yards this season.
After winning not one, but two FCS Championships with South Dakota State, Gronowski transferred to Iowa for his fifth and final season. He's the all-time winningest QB in college football history, a record that he accomplished while at Iowa.
So far this season, the most he's thrown for is 186 yards. He's thrown for under 100 yards three times, so it's far more likely that he'd throw for under 100 against the Golden Gophers than for 300+.
Even without Jaziun Patterson, the Hawkeyes' running back room is still fabulous. Sophomore back Kamari Moulton leads the way with 360 rushing yards while freshman Xavier Williams averages a stellar 7.2 yards per carry.
In total, the Hawkeyes have six players with 96+ rushing yards this season. Gronowski is one of them, but the remaining five all prove how Ferentz has mastered the run-game while maintaining a QB that has what it takes to win.
