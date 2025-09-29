Iowa Facing B1G Gauntlet After Crucial Home Loss
Entering this past weekend's home duel against the Indiana Hoosiers, ranked 11th nationally, the Iowa Hawkeyes lofted the hopes and expectations of fans at a season-long high. At 3-1, 1-0 in the B1G, coming off their best win and offensive performance of the season on the road against Rutgers, the black and gold had a stack of momentum despite not being favorited by any major media conglomerate.
Now, four quarters, a quarterback injury and a late defensive collapse later, the Hawkeyes are 3-2 (1-1) with the majority of their more difficult games still left to play. Kirk Ferentz is now 0-11 in his last 11 games against ranked opponents, and Iowa, after the defeat, have gone from arguably rank-worthy candidates to middle-of-the-road B1G fare.
Of their next four games, two will take place against top 10 opponents in Penn State (#7) and undefeated Oregon (#2) respectively. Spaced between those two bouts comes a road game against Wisconsin (2-2) and a home match versus Minnesota (3-1).
In addition to that slate, the Hawkeyes will still have to face USC and Nebraska on the road. Every single game remaining on the schedule is against a capable conference opponent, with two of the nation's most premier programs set to take on Iowa City in similar fashion to Indiana.
Only both Oregon and Penn State are likely to present greater challenges than the Hoosiers team that potentially derailed the Hawkeyes' season. Sneaking out a win over Curt Cignetti's Indiana would've given Iowa the opportunity to collect a signature conference win ahead of their most taxing stretch of competition yet.
Instead, they'll enter that storm as the ninth-ranked team in the B1G. Now short their starting quarterback for an indiscriminate amount of time to boot, it'll be hard for even the most faithful fans to buy what Ferentz and company are selling from here on out.
Then again, why would they? The coach's aforementioned skid against ranked team suggests that, healthy or not, his long-time system in Iowa may have officially expired. Decent wins against unranked teams are one thing, but they pale in retrospect when the team's consistent failure against high-level opponents is considered.
The best programs, and coaches, change; everyone else gets left behind. Ferentz, back against the wall, with either find a way to sneak out a career-defining win or, more likely, take the beaten path of mediocrity once more as Hawkeyes fans look on in familiar dissatisfaction.
Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!