Iowa Fans React To Disappointing Koen Entringer News

Prior to January 6, the Iowa Hawkeyes had all the momentum in the world.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz was coming off his first ranked win since 2021 as his squad took down No. 14 Vanderbilt in the ReliaQuest Bowl. More players seemed to be coming to Iowa than the Hawkeyes had players leaving, but safety Koen Entringer changed all of that.

The team's captain, glue that held the defense together, star play-maker, and the guy who announced he'd be coming back for 2026 dropped a bombshell.

Entringer was entering the transfer portal, and there's nothing Iowa can do about it. Fans were left shocked by his decision, and rightfully so.

Iowa Fans React To Entringer Entering The Portal

"Why. Bro said he was staying," one fan wrote after the announcement. Another commented, "WHAT" and included a meme that said "this is pain."

This individual called it a "career sabotage" as Entringer only has one-year left of college eligibility. While fans were speculating on where he may go, that decision is ultimately up to him. At this point, no one has any indications on which direction he's leaning.

"Hope the bag was worth it," another commented as NIL has taken over college sports. Clearly, Entringer believes he can make more money elsewhere. Whether that was the deciding factor or not remains to be seen.

"Iowa was his best chance to get to the NFL, very confusing move," someone added. Another responded, "You just took a bag over going to the league."

"Yikes. This one hurts," a fan account contributed. Even Hawkeyes' insider Eliot Clough was caught off-guard, "Well, uh, didn't see that one coming."

Fellow insider David Eickholt responded to a fan who claimed they knew of this news back on January 2. Eickholt responded, "There's a reason I asked Koen straight up when I interviewed him in Florida." Clearly, Entringer changed his mind quite quickly.

"Crazy levels of tampering going on," one fan speculated. At the end of the day, Entringer is on his way out for one reason or another. This decision has been a lot for Hawkeyes fans to process as it's come out of nowhere and goes against everything Entringer led fans to believe prior to the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Entringer has 100 career tackles with Iowa as he added a pass deflection and forced fumble these past two years. He's coming off his best year yet, and is a tough pill to swallow as Iowa's defense takes yet another hit.

