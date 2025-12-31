Iowa Topples Vanderbilt in Thrilling ReliaQuest Bowl

Having not beaten a Top 25 team all season, the Iowa Hawkeyes were hungry to end the year with a bang. Going up against No. 14 Vanderbilt was going to be no easy feat as the Commodores had two fewer losses and were one of the first teams out of the College Football Playoffs.

Iowa's four losses may have been by a combined 15 points, but that doesn't change the fact they still lost all four of those games. No matter when they lead or how long they were in the drivers seat, time and time again they came up short.

In Tampa for the ReliaQuest Bowl, they finally got over the hump. This marked the team's first Bowl Game win since the 2022 season as hopefully it's a sign of what's to come in the future. Knowing head coach Kirk Ferentz is back for the 2026 season, the sky truly is the limit for this program.

First Half Dominance

The Iowa Hawkeyes managed to be history makers in the first half. There are numerous numbers to bring up, but all three prove just how dominant their defense was. For the first time since October 25, Vanderbilt was held without a touchdown in the first half. Iowa's defense managed to sack Heisman finalist QB Diego Pavia four times in the first 30 minutes which was the most he'd been brought down in his career. Also, he was sacked twice in the first quarter for the first time since 2023.

Of course, Iowa's offense was dominant as well. Other than a silly red-zone turnover, fifth-year senior QB Mark Gronowski used his legs to perfection and was nearly perfect throwing the football. A super unique penalty against the Commodores punter gave them an extra touchdown late which Hawkeyes fans certainly weren't complaining about.

Iowa Holds On

Even though Pavia came alive in the second half, it was too little too late for Vanderbilt. Kicker Drew Stevens was perfect when he needed to be, as were both Gronowski and running back Kamari Moulton. Tight end DJ Vonnahme deserves all the credit in the world as it's clear the freshman is going to be the focal point of this offense for years to come.

34-27 was the final as Iowa managed to secure not only their first Top 25 victory of the season, but first in years. Head coach Kirk Ferentz knows this is a win that can help carry on the rich tradition that is Iowa football, one he doesn't plan on leaving for at least another year.

