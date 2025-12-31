Iowa's Seven Defensive Seniors To Watch In ReliaQuest Bowl

It doesn't matter if a player is graduating or entering the transfer portal, it still hurts to lose them. The Iowa Hawkeyes know with 27 seniors on their roster, they're in for a rude awakening after the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Getting to play Vanderbilt is no easy feat, but Iowa was thrilled to hear their team would be sticking together. Without having to worry about any opt-outs, the Hawkeyes are in a prime position to do some damage.

There are so many playmakers on offensive, but arguably all of Iowa's defensive gamechangers are on their way out. These players won't be easy to replace, but Hawkeyes fans have a chance to see them take the field one final time.

1. Linebacker Karson Sharar

Iowa’s Kaden Wetjen (21) and Karson Sharar (43) celebrate. Wetjen’s punt-return score against Northwestern Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iowa's leading tackler is on his way to the East-West Shrine Bowl after accepting his invite on December 29. He's not the first, and hopefully won't be the last to be appearing in that game for the Hawkeyes.

Unlike some of Iowa's weapons on offense, Sharar has been with the Hawkeyes all four years. His senior campaign was by far the best of his career, and it's crazy to think he ended with exactly 39 solo tackles and 39 assisted.

2. Defensive Back Xavier Nwankpa

This Iowa native has been a joy to watch these past four years. Both he and Sharar share similar, yet different journeys. Nwankpa had much of a role these last two years, but that doesn't take away from the fact he had to earn everything that came his way. Nwankpa was tied for second with 69 total tackles, but also forced two fumbles and picked up his third career interception.

3. Linebacker Jaden Harrell

Sep 13, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Massachusetts Minutemen quarterback Grant Jordan (9) scrambles as Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jaden Harrell (41) pursues during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Another Iowa native is set to graduate after Harrell gave this program his all these past three years. Harrell picked up his first career sack this season which is a tremendous way to end his storied career. Of his 41 total tackles, 21 of which were solo and he also matched Nwankpa with two forced fumbles.

4. Defensive Back TJ Hall

Hall was able to end his career with an interception in each of his last two seasons. Similar to many others on this list, his senior season saw him total more tackles than his first three years combined. With eight pass deflections, Hall will be a key name to watch against Heisman finalist Diego Pavia, should he be a full-go and not be limited due to his lingering injury.

5. Defensive Lineman Aaron Graves

Oct 11, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Aaron Graves (95) celebrates a defensive stop against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ross Harried-Imagn Images | Ross Harried-Imagn Images

Time and time again, Iowa finds their best defensive players in-state. Graves has been a forced to be reckoned with these last three years in particular. With 119 career tackles, Graves also has 15.5 sacks to his credit. He's a sack shy of matching his career high from last season, but this year he caught everyone's attention with an interception that he returned for nearly 40 yards.

6. Defensive Lineman Ethan Hurkett

The final three players on this list all left their mark on opposing quarterbacks. Hurkett was tied for first on the team with six sacks as he and Max Llewellyn were two players that simply could not be denied. Hurkett is in a similar spot to Graves as he's just half a sack shy of matching his career high. While his number of total tackles was down big time from his performances in 2022-23, he still was one of, if not this team's best defensive lineman.

7. Defensive Lineman Max Llewellyn

Nov 22, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Max Llewellyn (48) rushes Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Hawkeyes have seven high-profile defensive players on this list, but no team should have to lose Graves, Hurkett, and Llewellyn in the same year. The Iowa native was able to set a career high in sacks (6) and total tackles (23) this season. Fresh off accepting his invite to the Panini Senior Bowl, Llewellyn knows he has two final chances to make an impression this season.

