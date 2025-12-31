Iowa Makes History vs. Heisman Finalist In Dominant Half

In the first ever meeting between the two programs, the Iowa Hawkeyes are leading the Vanderbilt Commodores 14-3 at the half of the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia struggled throughout the first two quarters, with the Hawkeyes' defense sacking him twice in one quarter for the first time since 2023. Entering into the matchup at Raymond James Stadium, Iowa was 14-20 all-time against current members of the Southeastern Conference. In addition, this is the Hawkeyes' sixth time accepting an invitation to the ReliaQuest Bowl and first since 2018.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said going into play against Vanderbilt, his main objective was keeping his roster focused.

"What it boils down to is once you get to the game week, having the players focused," said the record setter for most wins ever by a Big Ten coach. "Any time you play in the season, first game, last game, respect the opportunity to compete and respecting what it takes to be successful. Teams that understand that tend to do better. Certainly our opponent has done a great job of that."

Iowa Pulls Ahead Early in ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Vanderbilt

The Hawkeyes have qualified for a bowl game in 13 straight seasons.

Against Vanderbilt, quarterback Mark Gronowski threw for one touchdown in the first half.

Entering into the bowl game, Gronowski had completed 150-of-240 attempts for 1,529 yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games this year. The Illinois native also had 491 rushing yards (for the second-most on the team) and was leading the team with 16 touchdowns (15 rushing, one receiving).

However, it has been the Hawkeyes' defense that has stolen the show in the first half. The 2025 ReliaQuest Bowl marks the first time Pavia has been sacked four times in a half in his entire FBS career. This also marks the first time since Oct. 2025 that the Commodores have not scored a TD in the first half.

Dec 31, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia (2) throws a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first quarter during the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

At the pregame news conference, Ferentz also said anytime a team gets to play in the postseason it provides the program with a unique opportunity to showcase various skillsets.

"Every opportunity a team has to compete is special. When you get the chance to play in a bowl game where you're together for another month as a team, you get one more chance to compete together and stay in a really nice city, really nice place, get treated really well, I don't see how it's a bad deal," said Ferentz.

No. 14 Vanderbilt had a 10-2 overall record compared to No. 23 Iowa's 8-4.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!