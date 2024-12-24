Iowa Hawkeyes Legend Achieves Massive NFL Milestone
It certainly hasn't been a great season for the San Francisco 49ers, who have now been eliminated from playoff contention in a shocking display of futility.
But one 49ers star is still shining bright: Iowa Hawkeyes legend George Kittle.
Kittle logged eight catches for 106 yards during San Francisco's loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, which gave him 7,241 receiving yards for his career.
As a result, the 31-year-old passed New England Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski for the second-most receiving yards by a tight end through their first eight seasons in NFL history.
The only tight end ahead of Kittle on the list is Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce.
On the 2024 campaign overall, Kittle has hauled in 68 receptions for 967 yards and eight touchdowns and appears well on his way to his fourth straight Pro Bowl appearance and sixth trip overall.
Kittle was selected by the Niners in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft after spending four seasons at Iowa.
Ironically enough, the Madison, Wi. native wasn't incredible productive with the Hawkeyes, totaling 48 catches for 737 yards and 10 scores throughout his entire tenure at Iowa City.
His best collegiate campaign came in 2016, when he snared 22 balls for 314 yards while reaching the end zone four times.
But, Kittle has certainly established himself as one of the best tight ends in the NFL and one of the greatest tight ends to ever play the game.
Kittle is on pace to register his fourth career 1,000-yard season. His best year came back in 2018 when he racked up 1,377 yards.