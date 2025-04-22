Iowa Hawkeyes Earn Immense Recognition for Transfer Portal Steal
The Iowa Hawkeyes typically don't like to utilize the transfer portal, as head coach Kirk Ferentz has stated that he prefers to build from within.
However, even Ferentz has decided to dip into the transfer pool this offseason, and he has come away with some pretty significant prizes.
Not only did Iowa bag quarterback Mark Gronowski and wide receiver Sam Phillips to bolster its ailing aerial attack, but the Hawkeyes also landed a top offensive lineman in Ferris State's Bryce George.
George played on the Division II level for his first four collegiate seasons, although he didn't begin earning legitimate playing time until his sophomore campaign. This past year, he earned All-American honors, helping lead the Bulldogs to a national championship.
ESPN's Max Olson loves the addition for Iowa, deeming it one of the biggest moves of the college football offseason.
"[Trinidad] Chambliss wasn't the only Ferris State transfer with Power 4 offers. His 6-foot-5, 315-pound left tackle is joining the Hawkeyes after starting 38 games at the D-II level and earning first-team All-America honors in 2024 in an offense that averaged 45 points per game," Olson wrote. "George chose the Hawkeyes over USC and Cal and could end up being a big help as the Hawkeyes work to replace NFL-bound left tackle Mason Richman."
The fact that Iowa was able to beat out a couple of other major schools for George's services is a major win, and it indicates that the Hawkeyes are certainly making progress as a transfer destination.
Ferentz may not love the idea of the portal, but he definitely used it to his advantage this offseason, and so long as he remains at Iowa City for the foreseeable future, it's something he should absolutely be employing in the coming years, as well.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes, Kirk Ferentz Beat Out High-Profile Programs for New 4-Star Commit
MORE: Iowa Lands Player of the Year in Massive Transfer Portal Coup
MORE: Former Iowa QB Could Land With Big Ten Rival in Transfer Portal
MORE: Iowa DB Enters Transfer Portal to Switch to QB in Wild Twist
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Set to Meet with Intriguing Defensive Back