Iowa Legend George Kittle Makes Major Move Amid Contract Rumors with 49ers
Iowa Hawkeyes legend George Kittle is not attending the San Francisco 49ers' voluntary offseason workout program as he discusses a new deal.
Kittle is entering the final year of his five-year, $75 million deal. He appeared in 15 games, catching 78 passes for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns in the 2024 season.
Kittle is one of the best tight ends in the league and could earn a big contract. The 31-year-old is a two-time First Team All-Pro and three-time Second Team All-Pro.
The 49ers traded away star receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders this offseason, which makes Kittle's role more important.
Star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is also coming off a torn ACL and MCL. Their 2024 first-round pick, Ricky Pearsall, will need to take a leap in the 2025 campaign for Brock Purdy and the offense to succeed.
However, Kittle will need to be the catalyst for San Francisco's offense to succeed in the 2025 season.
The former Hawkeyes legend could earn a big contract with San Francisco as they need to keep their top weapon to have a successful season ahead.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes, Kirk Ferentz Beat Out High-Profile Programs for New 4-Star Commit
MORE: Iowa Lands Player of the Year in Massive Transfer Portal Coup
MORE: Former Iowa QB Could Land With Big Ten Rival in Transfer Portal
MORE: Iowa DB Enters Transfer Portal to Switch to QB in Wild Twist
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Set to Meet with Intriguing Defensive Back