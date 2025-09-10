Iowa WR Reveals Key to Success After Iowa State Loss
After winning their season opener 34-7, the Iowa Hawkeyes fell on the road by three points to now-No. 14 Iowa State. Week 3 of the college football season is next up and Iowa must immediately turn things around host UMass. And while the Minutemen currently have an 0-2 record, a lot of Iowa's time spent with the media on Tuesday surrounded the standards of the program.
Graduate student wide receiver and return specialist Kaden Wetjen said the Hawkeyes' loss from Week 2 has only served as a further reminder of the standards the Iowa roster needs to hold themselves to.
"We know [football] is an imperfect game and not everything is going to go your way," Wetjen said on the recent loss against Iowa State. "And I think you've seen in the past, we have a pretty good tradition of responding after adversity ... the standards we have in plans ... since January we've been working and know the team that we have. I have no doubt we will respond to adversity."
So far this year Wetjen has six receiving yards across two receptions. He's a hometown kid and a native of Williamsburg, Iowa.
Wetjen caught his first career touchdown pass (a two-yard reception) and returned one punt for 17 yards in the 34-7 season-opening win over UAlbany.
The receiver told the media on Tuesday that the Hawkeyes are ready to turn the page.
"We have standards put in place before the season starts," Wetjen said. "Just kind of standards we try to stick to for the whole season but in terms of week to week there's certain details and you just have to respect every opponent ... We're ready to see what we can do this Saturday."
The Iowa Hawkeyes surrendered their most recent loss to the Cyclones after being tied 13-13 in the third quarter before allowing a 54-yard field goal from Iowa State's Kyle Konrardy at the 1:52 mark in the fourth.
Iowa primarily utilized the run game against Iowa State, tallying 131 rushing yards compared to 83 for passing.
Wetjen entered the season on the Phil Steele and Sporting News preseason second-team All-American, Athlon preseason second-team All-American and third-team All-American in terms of returns.
"I've got to focus more on the details starting this week for sure and just moving on. We just watch the tape. I've been correcting it and trying to work on that this week for sure," Wetjen said on personal improvements he looks to make.
