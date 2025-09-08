Where Iowa Stands in Big Ten After Week 2
For the second year in a row, the Iowa Hawkeyes suffered a painful loss to the rival Iowa State Cyclones, this time by a score of 16-13, to fall to 1-1 on the season. Even when they were on the road and underdogs, the Hawkeyes still feel the sting of having a rivalry game slip between their fingers.
With this loss, the Hawkeyes will definitely take a tumble down the Big Ten power rankings, but how far will they fall. Without further ado, here are our Big Ten power rankings after Week 2.
1. Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0)
Coming off last week's statement win over Texas, the Buckeyes didn't mess around in a 70-0 rout of Grambling. Sophomore quarterback Julian Sayin completed 18 of 19 passes for 306 yards and four touchdowns, while the defense allowed just 166 total yards on the day.
2. Oregon Ducks (2-0)
Oregon's 69-3 win over Oklahoma State was about as close to televised murder as legally possible. Even the final score doesn't sell how truly lopsided this game was, as the Ducks nearly tripled Oklahoma State's yardage total (631-211). If they had kept their foot on the gas in the fourth quarter, the Ducks could've very easily flirted with a triple-digit score.
3. Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0)
It took the Nittany Lions a surprisingly long time to get going against FIU, as they only led 10-0 at halftime before pulling away for a 34-0 home win. James Franklin and co. have some work to do before a Sept. 27 showdown with Oregon, but a game against FCS Villanova and a bye week before them should give them plenty of time.
4. Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0)
Illinois marched into Durham, N.C., and made Duke, a nine-win team last season, look like a group of chumps in a 45-19 win. Luke Altmeyer completed an impressive 22 of 31 passes for 296 yards and three touchdowns, but the most impressive part of the Illini's performance was winning the turnover battle 5-0.
5. USC Trojans (2-0)
For the second week in a row, USC dominated an inferior opponent by beating Georgia Southern and former coach Clay Helton 59-20 at home. Putting up 755 yards of total offense against any opponent is certainly impressive, though, so this is definitely a team to watch.
6. Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-0)
Nebraska returned home Saturday and wiped the floor with Akron in a 68-0 shellacking. Akron hasn't had a winning season since 2017, but it's always nice to beat an opponent down like the Cornhuskers did.
7. Washington Huskies (2-0)
Washington racked up 628 yards of total offense and 34 first downs in a 70-10 beatdown of UC Davis. Not much more to add than that, but again, it's always nice to blow an opponent out.
8. Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0)
Minnesota crushed FCS Northwestern State 66-0 in a game that was basically over from the opening kickoff. The Gophers out-gained their opponent 484-42 and had 25 first downs while only allowing two. Weather ultimately forced officials to call the game with 6:15 left in the fourth quarter, giving Northwestern State a merciful out.
9. Indiana Hoosiers (2-0)
The Hoosiers accounted for 596 yards of total offense in a 56-9 win over Kennessaw State on Saturday. It's a much better performance than in Week 1 against Old Dominion, but it's hard to get a read on Curt Cignetti and co. until they face actual competition.
10. Michigan Wolverines (1-1)
In possibly the biggest game of Week 2, Michigan fell flat in a 24-13 road loss to Oklahoma on Saturday night. Bryce Underwood played better than his stat line would indicate, but this looks like a team that's still trying to find its identity.
11. Iowa Hawkeyes (1-1)
The Hawkeyes' second-straight loss to their arch rivals was just as heartbreaking as it was last year. It was a fairly even game statistically, but Kirk Ferentz and co. constantly being one step behind shows there's work to be done.
12. Wisconsin Badgers (2-0)
Wisconsin took a while to get going in Saturday's 42-10 victory over Middle Tennessee, but they did finish the day with 456 yards of total offense, including 283 through the air. Next week's road matchup against Alabama will be very telling of this team, however.
13. Michigan State Spartans (2-0)
The Spartans held on for a thrilling 42-40 win over Boston College in double overtime. It wasn't the prettiest win, but with how rough it's been in East Lansing over the past few years, it's nice to have something to celebrate.
14. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-0)
Rutgers beat Miami (Ohio) in convincing fashion, 45-17, on Saturday. Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights will have to claw their way up these power rankings, however.
15. Maryland Terrapins (2-0)
The Terrapins didn't look all too hot in a 20-9 win over Northern Illinois on Friday night. In a make-or-break season for head coach Mike Locksley, they'll have to be better than that.
16. Purdue Boilermakers (2-0)
Purdue defeated Southern Illinois 34-17 on Saturday, and there's not much more to say about a win over an FCS team. Rushing for 214 yards on the night was good at least.
17. Northwestern Wildcats (1-1)
The Wildcats licked their wounds from last week's loss to Tulane and beat Western Illinois 42-7. With Oregon coming to town this week, though, it's hard to feel optimistic about this team.
18. UCLA Bruins (0-2)
After getting blown out last week against Utah, the Bruins proceeded to go on the road and lose to UNLV 30-23 after falling behind 23-0 in the second quarter. UCLA is easily the worst team in the Big Ten right now, and DeShaun Foster's job is very much in jeopardy.
