Iowa Hawkeyes, Kirk Ferentz Add Another Transfer Portal QB
Iowa Hawkeyes' head coach Kirk Ferentz made another big splash in the transfer portal on Wednesday, grabbing a key offensive piece for the future of the Hawkeyes' program.
According to On3Sports' Hayes Fawcett on X, former Wake Forest quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski has committed to the Hawkeyes.
Hecklinski, a former three-star quarterback out of Georgia in the 2024 recruiting class, signed with the Demon Deacons coming out of high school. He threw for over 3,800 yards and 50 touchdowns in his final season at Walton High School, which earned him a spot on the 2024 All-American Game roster.
However, Hecklinski would get lost in Wake Forest's quarterback room as a freshman, and would only play three snaps in program's matchup against the North Carolina Tar Heels. He would hit the portal earlier this month and eventually find his new home on Wednesday with the Hawkeyes.
Ferentz has continued to be quite active in the portal this offseason, as he already landed multiple offensive playmakers, such as quarterback Mark Gronowski. With four years of experience at the FCS level with the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, it's likely that Gronowski will take the starting job come next season. But the addition of Hecklinski points to Ferentz looking at the future of the program, since the former Demon Deacon still has four years of eligibilty.
