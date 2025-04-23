Iowa Hawkeyes, Kirk Ferentz Add Another Transfer Portal QB

BREAKING: Wake Forest transfer QB Jeremy Hecklinski has Committed to Iowa, he tells @on3sports



The 6’0 190 QB will have 4 years of eligibility remaining



2023 MaxPreps Georgia POTY, MaxPreps National POTY Finalist, & was an Adidas All-Americanhttps://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/2mhthztuap