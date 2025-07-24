Iowa Hawkeyes' Kirk Ferentz Gets Honest About 2025 Football Team
Expectations are up for the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2025, if for no other reason than because there is some excitement about the offense for the first time in years. But just how high those expectations should be measured is the underlying question around the squad.
Amid Big Ten Media Days, head coach Kirk Ferentz is fielding all manner of questions concerning his team, but the broad feeling of his roster warranted a reserved response as he enters his 27th season with the program.
Hawkeyes’ 2025 Identity Still Taking Shape
"I have no idea how good we are right now,” Ferentz said, according to Hawkeye columnist Chad Leistikow. “But I can tell you this, it's been a really good team to work with. I like our team."
There is a lot to like about the roster Ferentz has put together for the upcoming season. The defensive side lost some pieces, but newcomers are already gaining traction as defensive coordinator Phil Parker continues to reload one stellar defense after another. Of course, on the offensive side, coordinator Tim Lester is aiming to take another big step after making strides last season.
That all starts with new quarterback Mark Gronowski. The South Dakota State transfer is a lock to be the starter, but of course, Ferentz wants to see one of his backups challenge him.
In front of Gronowski is one of the better offensive line groups in the country, let alone the Big Ten. Logan Jones leads the way at center with Gennings Dunker holding down the right tackle spot.
The larger question marks are at running back, where the team has to replace the elite production of Kaleb Johnson, and at wide receiver. Still, the combination of Kamari Moulton and Jaziun Patterson in the backfield should prove fruitful for the Hawkeyes’ offense, while receivers Reece Vander Zee, Jacob Gill, and Seth Anderson bring experience and Chattanooga transfer Sam Phillips brings production from the FCS level.
The personnel excites, but the schedule could still be the biggest factor in holding the Hawkeyes back from a 10-win season and College Football Playoff consideration. The Hawkeyes host Penn State and Oregon and have trips scheduled to USC and Nebraska. Of course, the Iowa State Cyclones are problematic these days as they look to rebound after falling short in the BIG 12 Championship game last year.
Overall, Ferentz's measured response to the quality of his team is probably the right approach. There’s obviously good reason to have heightened expectations heading in, and it may be somewhat cliché, but the challenges that await in the 2025 campaign will ultimately be what determines the quality of the team.