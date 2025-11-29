Iowa's Kirk Ferentz Makes History with Nebraska Win

Iowa has now won eight (8) games in EVERY full season since 2015.



That’s 10 straight FULL years of 8+ wins for the Hawkeyes.



Iowa is one (1) of just four (4) FBS programs with 8+ wins in the last 10 FULL yrs:



• Alabama

• Georgia

• Iowa

• Ohio St



