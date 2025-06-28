Iowa Hawkeyes, Kirk Ferentz Land Intriguing 2026 Defensive Prospect
After hosting 15 recruits throughout the month of June, the Iowa Hawkeyes and head coach Kirk Ferentz are contining their success in the 2026 cycle with an addition defensive commit this week.
According to a social media post on Friday, 2026 three-star linebacker Billy Weivoda has committed to the Hawkeyes, making him the 13th commit in Ferentz's current recruiting class.
The Alpharetta, GA native received multiple division one offers from Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt and Georgia Tech, but ultimately decided on Iowa. At 6-foot-2, 210 lbs., Weivoda exploded onto the scene after an impressive junior season at Milton High School, as he recorded 89 tackles, 13 tackles for losses and 8.5 sacks. During his outstanding run in 2024, Weivoda displayed his versatility on defense by being an effective pass rusher and excelling in pass coverage situations.
With 13 commits, the Hawkeyes now rank as the No. 40 program in the 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings. The group includes five different four-star commits, including Hudson Parliament and Carson Nielsen. Weivoda joins four-star Julian Manson and three-star Kasen Thomas as the lone linebacker commits in the group, giving the Hawkeyes extra depth in the front seven for the future.
