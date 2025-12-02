Iowa Remains Linked To Two Bowl Games
All season long, ESPN's Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach come together to predict the matchup in every bowl game. With the Iowa Hawkeyes 8-4 record and sixth place finish in the Big Ten conference, it's quite easy to see where they are destined to travel.
Once again, Tampa, FL, and Las Vegas, NV, are the two likely options. There's a chance Iowa sneaks their way into an Orlando, FL, bowl game, but those odds are slim to none. Regardless, Iowa should have a chance to prove themselves in an NFL stadium.
ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Tennessee
While it would be a change of scenery, Hawkeyes fans wouldn't be too upset with a potential bowl game rematch against Tennessee. Just two years ago, the Volunteers embarrassed them in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, 35-0. This game would be the perfect opportunity for revenge.
Each year, the third top team in the B1G heads to the ReliaQuest Bowl. It's one of the yearly B1G vs. SEC bowl games, and in years past has produced matchups like LSU vs. Wisconsin and Michigan vs. Alabama.
This year, Iowa seems well on their way to playing at Raymond James Stadium. The home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers feels like the safe bet, and it's one that Schlabach has been riding for weeks at this point. It's not a lock, and won't be until December 7, but Iowa playing in Tampa is the most likely scenario.
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl vs. Utah
The No. 13 Utah Utes at 10-2 certainly seems like a bigger challenges compared to No. 19 Tennessee who sits at 8-4. That said, it's all a preference as to whether Iowa would rather face an SEC team or not. Even though the Volunteers have four losses, plenty more eyes are on the ReliaQuest Bowl than they are this one at Allegiant Stadium.
Utah is no joke, and they were a Texas Tech or BYU loss away from making the playoffs. It's hard to compare the Utes to the Hawkeyes because Utah does have a pair of ranked wins on the season, but the Hawkeyes at this point have no say in who their opponent will be.
The home of the Las Vegas Raiders hosts this bowl matchup which is supposed to have the fourth best B1G team in it. Obviously, Iowa finished sixth, but it all depends on how many teams from the conference make the College Football Playoffs.
