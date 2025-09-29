Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa HC Reviews Backup QB's Performance

How did the Iowa Hawkeyes' backup quarterback fare?

Connor Mardian

Sep 27, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Aiden Fisher (4) hits Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Hank Brown (9) during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Aiden Fisher (4) hits Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Hank Brown (9) during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
With 8:36 to go in the fourth quarter, backup Iowa Hawkeyes (3-2) (1-0) quarterback Hank Brown stepped unexpectedly onto the field of a fraught matchup against the No.8 Indiana Hoosiers (5-0) (1-0). At this point, the game was knotted up at 13-13, starting quarterback Mark Gronowski had just left the game with an injury, and the sophomore was slotted as QB1. 

Gronowski, up to that point, had compiled arguably his best stat line as a Hawkeye with 19-25, 144 yards and one interception, which may not strike the eye as an elite performance. Gronowski was able to level up throughout the night with ease. 

When Brown stepped in, the once-consistent Hawkeye offense had begun to slightly stumble. 

Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Hank Brown
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Hank Brown (9) warms up before playing the Albany Great Danes Aug. 30, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brown’s third pass of the night was intercepted. Yet Brown was saved as Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza had tossed his own giveaway and handed the Hawkeyes the ball at the Indiana 29. 

The Hawkeyes had to settle for a field goal, which was eventually pushed wayward to the left with 2:05 in the fourth, to give Indiana the rest of the clock with any score set to give the Hoosiers their fifth win of the season. 

Ultimately, the Hoosiers notched a touchdown thanks to Mendoza’s pass to Elijah Sarratt, which Sarratt raced through the green grass to push Indiana up seven with 1:35 to play in the game.

Brown was unfairly tasked with leading the Hawkeyes on a game-tying drive. The Nashville, TN, native was able to move the Hawkeyes to the Indiana 49-yard line before stalling out and eventually turning the ball over on downs to secure Indiana’s win. 

“He seemed poised and alert and aware and all that type of deal," Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said. "I’m sure he wishes he could have done a little bit better, and maybe we need to help him a little bit more. Have to see the tape."

Sep 27, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz and Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti shake hands before the game at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

“But he’s a high-caliber guy, and he’s been practicing really well. You know, feel really good about that group. This is the experience that will help him as we move forward, too.”

As of writing, there has been no disclosure over Gronowski’s injury or how long he may be out.

CONNOR MARDIAN

Connor is a recent graduate from the esteemed Sports Media and Analytics program at Virginia Tech. He first found himself writing for recruiting database Rivals.com for just about two years before moving to Virginia Tech On SI. Connor has interviewed some of the highest-ranking members of Virginia Tech Athletics and looks to one day be a full-time writer covering Manchester United, his favorite soccer team.

