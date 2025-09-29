Iowa HC Reviews Backup QB's Performance
With 8:36 to go in the fourth quarter, backup Iowa Hawkeyes (3-2) (1-0) quarterback Hank Brown stepped unexpectedly onto the field of a fraught matchup against the No.8 Indiana Hoosiers (5-0) (1-0). At this point, the game was knotted up at 13-13, starting quarterback Mark Gronowski had just left the game with an injury, and the sophomore was slotted as QB1.
Gronowski, up to that point, had compiled arguably his best stat line as a Hawkeye with 19-25, 144 yards and one interception, which may not strike the eye as an elite performance. Gronowski was able to level up throughout the night with ease.
When Brown stepped in, the once-consistent Hawkeye offense had begun to slightly stumble.
Brown’s third pass of the night was intercepted. Yet Brown was saved as Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza had tossed his own giveaway and handed the Hawkeyes the ball at the Indiana 29.
The Hawkeyes had to settle for a field goal, which was eventually pushed wayward to the left with 2:05 in the fourth, to give Indiana the rest of the clock with any score set to give the Hoosiers their fifth win of the season.
Ultimately, the Hoosiers notched a touchdown thanks to Mendoza’s pass to Elijah Sarratt, which Sarratt raced through the green grass to push Indiana up seven with 1:35 to play in the game.
Brown was unfairly tasked with leading the Hawkeyes on a game-tying drive. The Nashville, TN, native was able to move the Hawkeyes to the Indiana 49-yard line before stalling out and eventually turning the ball over on downs to secure Indiana’s win.
“He seemed poised and alert and aware and all that type of deal," Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said. "I’m sure he wishes he could have done a little bit better, and maybe we need to help him a little bit more. Have to see the tape."
“But he’s a high-caliber guy, and he’s been practicing really well. You know, feel really good about that group. This is the experience that will help him as we move forward, too.”
As of writing, there has been no disclosure over Gronowski’s injury or how long he may be out.
