Iowa HC Shares Painful Memory Before Oregon Matchup
Kirk Ferentz has seen a lot of football in 27 years as the Iowa Hawkeyes' head coach. But when the Oregon Ducks were announced for this week's game at Kinnick Stadium, his mind went back 36 years to a day he'd rather forget.
Ferentz met with the media this week, according to On3, and didn't sugarcoat the memory. Back in 1989, he was a young offensive line coach on Hayden Fry's staff. Oregon rolled into Iowa City and dismantled the Hawkeyes 44-6.
"I remember it didn't go well," Ferentz said.
What did Kirk Ferentz remember about Oregon's last Kinnick visit?
That's putting it mildly. The Ducks led 24-0 at halftime and pushed it to 38-0 before Iowa finally scored late in the fourth quarter. Bill Musgrave threw three touchdown passes before Rich Brooks pulled his starters. Oregon's defense held the Hawkeyes to 26 rushing yards and picked off three passes. It was Iowa's worst season-opening loss since 1970.
Ferentz explained that Iowa didn't know much about Oregon heading into that season. He and a couple other assistants traveled to Southern California that spring to watch the Ducks practice and learn about the program.
"But what we found on that trip was just how good they are and how good they had been quietly. And then we found out firsthand it was a really good football team," he said.
The Nike influence and flashy uniforms hadn't arrived yet. Rich Brooks was building something sustainable with strong coaching and talented players.
"The common denominator, they've had really good coaches and really good players. They've recruited well. And, you know, the Nike, all that stuff gives them a little bit more of a national recognition they didn't have maybe 30 years ago, 40 years ago. But they were a good team right then. They had some really good players. I remember that. It's just grown since then. They're really an impressive outfit. There's a reason they've lost two games the last two years."
Now he gets another shot at them. This time, he's running the whole show.
Iowa vs. Oregon game carries big implications for both teams
Oregon arrives in Iowa as the No. 5 team in the country at 7-1. The Ducks pair a top-five scoring offense with a top-ten scoring defense. They lead the nation in pass defense and sit 4-1 in Big Ten play with a clear path to the playoff.
Iowa enters at 6-2 with a three-game winning streak. The Hawkeyes have built their season on suffocating defense and mistake-free football. They rank second nationally in total defense, allowing just 12.4 points per game. Only two second-half touchdowns have been scored against them all year.
The numbers suggest a low-scoring grind. Both teams rank in the top six nationally in defensive stop rate, meaning roughly 78 percent of opponent drives end in punts or turnovers. CBS has the kickoff at 2:40 p.m. CT with Oregon favored by about six points.
Special teams could decide it. Iowa leads the nation in punt returns and ranks top ten in kickoff returns. The Hawkeyes also commit the fewest penalties in college football, a massive advantage in a game where possessions will be scarce. Their red-zone offense converts at 94 percent, which matters when scoring chances are limited.
Ferentz has spent a quarter-century building Iowa into exactly the kind of program that can win this type of game at Kinnick. Physical lines, elite defense, and situational mastery. At 70 years old, he's the longest-tenured head coach in the sport and the Big Ten's all-time wins leader.
The young assistant who watched helplessly from the sideline in 1989 now controls the preparation, the game plan, and the message. Oregon is better now than they were back then. So is Iowa. Saturday will show which program has the edge when both are playing their best football in a game that carries playoff implications for the Ducks and Big Ten relevance for the Hawkeyes.
Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!