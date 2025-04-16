Iowa Hawkeyes, Kirk Ferentz Receive Tough Transfer Portal News On Wednesday
You win some and you lose some in the transfer portal era, and that has always been the case on the recruiting trail. Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes found that out the hard way on Wednesday.
Cornerback Kahlil Tate has entered the transfer portal. He'll be playing college football elsewhere next fall.
Now, of course, it's worth pointing out that if he does play at all next season, it will be the first playing time of his career. What is Iowa losing in Tate? It's hard to know, because in two seasons in Iowa City, he's accumulated exactly zero stats outside of being mentioned as an Academic All-Big Ten player for 2024.
What we have to go on is potential, and it's worth noting that Tate came to Iowa City with some interesting potential as a 3-star safety out of Chicago, Illinois.
He played cornerback and wide receiver for Kenwood Academy, but was projected to play safety at the college level.
"Has played in the slot, outside and already at safety at times and can continue those roles as a NICKEL or hybrid. Size and versatility are two of his chief assets, 247Sports scout Allen Trieu wrote in 2022. "Has shown he will be physical and contribute in run support. Five interceptions as a junior and some offensive work show that he has ball skills. Patient, shows good technique and instincts."
That's an evaluation of what Tate could do in high school, and at least in Iowa City, it apparently never translated to playing time. Taking a redshirt year as a freshman is not uncommon, but with Tate not playing at all in 2024, it's no wonder he decided to transfer.
Whether or not Ferentz and the Iowa staff had bigger plans for Tate in 2025 is a moot point now, because he's going to be trying to find his potential elsewhere. It's tough news, because perhaps, he could have figured it out in Iowa City. That's always a nice surprise.