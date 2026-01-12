Iowa Lands Star Furman Transfer WR

The Iowa Hawkeyes’ weekend in the transfer portal continues to get better. After landing a running back and safety on January 11, the program added a talented receiver to the roster.

Evan James, the 5-foot-11, 170-pound FCS Freshman All-American wide receiver from Furman, has committed to the Hawkeyes. The true freshman announced his commitment on the evening of January 11, following an official visit to Iowa City, choosing Kirk Ferentz and Co. over Michigan State.

James made his decision after attending the Hawkeyes’ men’s basketball game against Illinois. He arrives in Iowa City with three years of eligibility remaining, plus one redshirt year still available.

“Blessed 🙏🏾,” James wrote on Instagram.

The Leesburg, Florida native recorded 65 receptions for 796 yards with 7 touchdowns while averaging 12.2 yards per reception during his freshman season at Furman, earning FCS Freshman All-American recognition from both FCS Central and Stats Perform. He was selected to the 2026 Iowa Shrine Bowl All-Star Football Classic.

His 796 receiving yards translated to 88.5 yards per game, placing him ninth in FCS receiving yards while leading all freshman receivers in that category. James compiled three consecutive 100-plus-yard receiving performances during the season. He recorded seven carries for 72 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Before Furman, James attended Leesburg High School in Florida, where he recorded 46 receptions for 962 yards and 8 touchdowns during his senior season.

What Does Evan James Bring to Iowa?

Iowa's receiving room underwent significant turnover following the 2025 campaign. The Hawkeyes lost four primary receivers to graduation: Jacob Gill (starting outside receiver), Sam Phillips (starting outside receiver), K Wetjen and Seth Anderson.

Tight end Luke Brewer, signed in December as a 3-star prospect, reclassified from 2027. But Iowa's primary returning receiver, Reece Vander Zee, faces usage pressure in a depleted receiving room.

Offensive coordinator Tim Lester's system requires multiple receiving threats, and James' commitment alongside former Texas-Rio Grande Valley receiver Tony Diaz addresses this critical void. He will potentially be in a reserve role for one season before assuming primary receiving responsibilities.

Iowa’s Complete Transfer Portal

James becomes the 11th transfer portal commitment in Iowa's 2026 acquisition class. EDGE rusher Kahmari Brown headlines the group after back-to-back All-American seasons at Elon, bringing double-digit sacks and replacing lost production while pairing with Northern Illinois transfer Lance Ingold.

The Hawkeyes also strengthened the middle with Holy Cross defensive tackle Brice Stevenson, a proven multi-year starter, and upgraded the secondary by adding Villanova’s playmaking safety Anthony Hawkins and Robert Morris coverage specialist Xavier Styles, both with multiple seasons remaining.

On offense, Iowa secured FCS rushing leader L.J. Phillips Jr., whose power running fills a major backfield void, while kicker Eli Ozick provides instant stability after converting 88 percent of his field goals at North Dakota State. Wideout Tony Diaz and lineman Trent Wilson boost depth, as does JMU safety Tyler Brown on the back end.

