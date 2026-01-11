Iowa Lands Top South Dakota Transfer RB

The Iowa Hawkeyes have added a talented running back to the class of 2026 as Kirk Ferentz and Co. continue to bolster the roster’s strength in the transfer portal.

L.J. Phillips Jr., the 5-foot-9, 225-pound FCS All-American running back from South Dakota, has committed to the Hawkeyes. The redshirt sophomore announced his commitment on Jan. 11 following an official visit to Iowa City, choosing the Hawkeyes over Penn State. He was the highest graded FCS running back last season (92.8)

South Dakota All-American RB L.J. Phillips Jr. has committed to Iowa, his reps @thebizofathlete tell @SWiltfong_ and I.



The 5-foot-9, 225-pound RB rushed for 1,920 yards and 19 TDs in 2025, averaging 6.5 yards per carry. He has two years of eligibility remaining.… pic.twitter.com/o6KfJ6HMHM — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 11, 2026

“It was just the people. I was welcomed in with open arms. Once I prayed on it and talked it over with my dad, I knew it was the place for me.” Phillips Jr. said following his commitment to Iowa. "I get the chance to play for a hall of fame head coach and get to be around great people.”

L.J. Phillips Jr.’s Career

Phillips will arrive in Iowa City with two years of eligibility remaining and enters after an explosive breakout 2025 season during which he led the entire FCS in rushing yards with 1,920 on 295 carries, while adding 19 touchdowns and 28 receptions for 195 receiving yards.

After spending three seasons at South Dakota, where he redshirted in 2023 and played sparingly in 2024 (29 carries for 176 yards and two touchdowns), Phillips exploded onto the FCS landscape in 2025 following an injury to starter Charles Pierre Jr.

University of South Dakota’s running back L.J. Phillips Jr. (24) charges to the end zone for a touchdown on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, at the Dakota Dome in Vermillion, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK

He joins defensive back Anthony Hawkins, defensive linemen Brice Stevenson and Lance Ingold, edge rusher Kahmari Brown, and kicker Eli Ozick as Iowa’s transfer portal commitments.

In his first career start against Northern Colorado in September, Phillips announced himself as an elite FCS prospect by rushing for 301 yards on 35 carries with two touchdowns. He entered the transfer portal as a finalist for the Walter Payton Award while leading South Dakota to the FCS playoffs.

His high school pedigree at Wichita Northwest, where he rushed for 379 carries, 4,113 yards, and 59 touchdowns, shows his production potential.

What Does L.J. Phillips Jr. Bring to Iowa?

Iowa's running back room required immediate reinforcement following the departures of Jaziun Patterson to the transfer portal and Terrell Washington Jr.'s early entry into the portal. While Iowa retains Kamari Moulton as its primary returning running back, Phillips offers Kirk Ferentz flexibility in rotational schemes.

Phillips, despite his elite 2025 production, will likely operate as a complementary piece rather than a featured back.

