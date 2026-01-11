Robert Morris Transfer Safety Announces Commitment to Iowa

The Iowa Hawkeyes have landed their tenth commitment from the transfer portal. Kirk Ferentz and Co. have revived a program that lost multiple key pieces to the transfer portal, the NFL Draft, and graduation.

Xavier Styles, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound FCS safety from Robert Morris, has committed to the Hawkeyes. The redshirt sophomore announced his commitment on Jan. 11 following an official visit to Iowa City.

“Thank god🙏🏾 #commited,” Styles wrote.

“It's a great fit. A Big Ten school that took a chance on a kid from Cleveland that went FCS out of high school. I'm just so grateful." Styles said following his commitment to the Hawkeyes.

Styles will arrive at Iowa with three years of eligibility remaining. He chose the Hawkeyes over Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Kent State, Bowling Green, UTEP, and Georgia State.

Xavier Styles’ Career

As a true freshman in 2024, Styles saw limited action, appearing in just two games and recording two tackles while primarily redshirting. During the 2025 season, Styles became a key contributor on Robert Morris's secondary, starting consistently and compiling 36 tackles in 11 games. He also logged seven pass breakups and one interception.

What Does Xavier Styles Bring to Iowa?

Iowa's defensive backfield underwent catastrophic turnover following the 2025 season. The Hawkeyes lost both starting safeties, Xavier Nwankpa (graduation) and Koen Entringer (transfer portal). Cornerbacks T.J. Hall (graduation) and Kael Kolarik (portal) also departed.

Aug 9, 2025; Iowa defensive back Xavier Nwankpa (1) smiles during the Hawkeyes Kids Day NCAA football open practice at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Cress for the Des Moines Register | Joseph Cress/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Defensive coordinator Phil Parker's elite coverage scheme, which generated a ninth-ranked scoring defense nationally (16.1 points per game), requires reliable safeties capable of both coverage and run support. Styles' frame and tackle production (36 tackles) show his willingness to attack downhill.

Iowa’s Transfer Portal Class

Anthony Hawkins (Safety, Villanova)

Anthony Hawkins is a 6-foot-3, 195-pound FCS Freshman All-American safety with 59 tackles, 4 TFLs, two interceptions, and nine pass breakups from Villanova, retaining three years of eligibility. He chose Iowa over Kentucky and Wisconsin.

Eli Ozick (Kicker, North Dakota State)

Eli Ozick is a 5-foot-11, 191-pound Fred Mitchell Award finalist from North Dakota State who made 16 of 18 field goals (88.9 percent) during 2025 with a 54-yard long, maintaining 98.3 percent extra point accuracy.

Brice Stevenson (Defensive Tackle, Holy Cross)

Brice Stevenson is a 6-foot-1, 295-pound three-year starter with 84 career tackles and 8 TFLs across 31 starts and 1,300+ snaps, retaining three years of eligibility.

Kahmari Brown (Edge Rusher, Elon)

Kahmari Brown is a 6-foot-2, 220-pound FCS All-American edge rusher with 12 sacks, 66 tackles, and 16 TFLs from the 2025 season at Elon, retaining two years of eligibility.

Lance Ingold (Edge Rusher, Northern Illinois)

Lance Ingold is a 6-foot-5, 255-pound true sophomore edge rusher from Northern Illinois with 17 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 15 quarterback hurries across six games in 2025, retaining three years of eligibility.

L.J. Phillips Jr. (Running Back, South Dakota)

L.J. Phillips Jr. is a 5-foot-9, 225-pound FCS All-American running back who led the entire FCS with 1,920 rushing yards on 295 carries (6.5 YPC) during 2025, adding 19 touchdowns and 28 receptions.

Trent Wilson (Offensive Lineman, James Madison)

Trent Wilson is an offensive lineman from James Madison who provides Iowa critical offensive line depth.

Tony Diaz (Wide Receiver, Texas-Rio Grande Valley)

Tony Diaz is a wide receiver from Texas-Rio Grande Valley who addresses Iowa's critical offensive skill position shortage.

Tyler Brown (Safety, James Madison)

Tyler Brown is a James Madison safety providing complementary secondary depth at the vital position following multiple departures.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!