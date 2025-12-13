Iowa Center Named Best in College Football

While he was unable to take home the Outland Trophy, Iowa Hawkeyes' center Logan Jones won big on December 12. The senior won the Rimington Trophy which identifies him as the best center in college football.

Jones has been a one-man wrecking crew all season as he solidified his name as one of the best centers in Hawkeyes history. He now sits next to Tyler Linderbaum as history makers. In 2021, Linderbaum was the first to bring the award to Iowa.

In the end, Jones beat out Florida's Jake Slaughter and Oregon's Iapani Laloulu. The competition was stiff, but Iowa had one of the best offensive lines in the entire country and Jones played under center the entire time.

Tyler Linderbaum's Message to Logan Jones

The Iowa Hawkeyes football account posted a special message for Jones which was sent from the only other player in program history to bring home the Rimington Trophy.

"Logan, congrats on winning the Rimington Trophy," Linderbaum said. "So happy for you. You earned every single thing that you have coming for you. I'm excited to see you finish out this Bowl Game and I'm excited to see what you do at the next level. Soak it all in, enjoy the moment, and at the end of the day Go Hawks!"

With just over two weeks remaining until the team heads to Tampa to play Vanderbilt in the ReliaQuest Bowl, all signs are indicating that Jones will be under center one last time. Iowa doesn't seem to have many, if any opt-outs on the way, but that could all change in due time.

Logan Jones Historic Season

The 𝐁𝐄𝐒𝐓 center in college football!@logan_jones75 is your 2025 @rimingtontrophy winner 🏆 pic.twitter.com/jUtJ1w3XBP — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) December 13, 2025

According to PFF, Jones was the highest graded center each of the last two seasons. His grade improved from last year to this year, showing just how dominant he's been in the trenches. Quarterback Mark Gronowski was safer than ever with Jones in-front of him, but this entire offensive line was stellar all year long.

Led by Jones, Iowa allowed just 16 sacks this season. Gronowski had a clean pocket in four games this season which goes to show how many times Iowa won in the trenches. It wasn't just the pass blocking though as Jones was the only player in college football with a Top 5 grade in both run and pass blocking. It's not going to be easy to find his replacement, but Hawkeyes fans wish Jones nothing but the best at the next level.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!