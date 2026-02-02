Iowa Schedules Visit With Top 50 Offensive Lineman

Coming off a Joe Moore Award winning season, the Iowa Hawkeyes continue to take their offensive line extremely seriously.

Losing the likes of Logan Jones, Beau Stephens and Gennings Dunker is no joke. Iowa needs to replenish their offensive line rather quickly as the 2026 season will be here before they know it.

With their Class of 2026 finalized, Junior Day allowed them to begin focusing on the future. Caleb Johnson was one of two players to receive an offer that day, and to no surprise Johnson is one of the top offensive lineman Iowa could bring in.

Now, they've scheduled a visit with Mason Halliman. Halliman stands 6'5'' 280-pounds and will officially visit with the Hawkeyes on June 5.

Iowa Sets June 5 Visit For Mason Halliman

Following his junior day visit, OL Mason Halliman has scheduled a June 5 official visit with the Hawkeyes https://t.co/fTWhZEayga @Masonhalliman08https://t.co/YcBch7izRB — Blair Sanderson (@BlairASanderson) February 1, 2026

Even though it's a few months out, this was an extremely important visit for Iowa to schedule. The visit was confirmed by Blair Sanderson who is an incredible source for all things related to Hawkeyes recruiting.

247Sports lists Halliman as a three-star player though he's a Top 50 offensive tackle in the Class of 2027. One team can never have too many offensive lineman, and Iowa has proved that time and time again.

In fact, two of the Top 3 ranked seniors in EA Sports College Football 2026 were Hawkeyes lineman. That goes to show just how successful they are in the trenches, and even though it's a video game, those rankings are obviously based off their real life results.

Halliman could easily be the next Hawkeye to guide them to the Joe Moore Award or see his name with a 90+ overall in the critically acclaimed video game. Before he can get there though, Iowa has to win him over on June 5.

The Competition For Mason Halliman

Illinois No. 18 player is approaching 20 offers, most of which being from major schools. It's interesting to note that Iowa, for seemingly the first time this recruiting cycle, was actually one of the first teams to be in the mix.

Halliman was first offered by Toledo on January 24, 2025. Clearly, he's been on everyone's radar for quite some time. Iowa's in-state rival, Iowa State, made sure they threw an offer his way just a few days after the Rockets did. From there, the next team to offer was Iowa on March 8.

In 2026 alone, Halliman has received offers from Minnesota, Ole Miss, Louisville, Michigan Stat and Penn State. Iowa would love to land the Lincoln-Way East High Schooler right away in June, though with offers from top teams this will likely be a battle that goes down to the wire.



