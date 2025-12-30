Iowa Looks To Rewrite Past Bowl Game Struggles

Going back to the 2021 season, the Iowa Hawkeyes have won just one bowl game. Seeing as the Transperfect Music City Bowl in the 2020 season against Missouri was cancelled, it's easy to to hone in on their last four years.

In the 2021 season, Iowa fell to No. 22 Kentucky, 20-17. They've been in these bowl games time and time again, other than the Citrus Cheez-It Bowl to end their 2023 season against No. 21 Tennessee, 35-0.

One can't forget the 2022 season when they got their revenge on Kentucky, 21-0. That Transperfect Music City Bowl on December 31, 2022, was the last time they tasted victory in a bowl game.

Last season, they suffered a heartbreaking 27-24 loss to No. 19 Missouri in the same bowl. It's quite odd that Iowa has played in the Transperfect Music City Bowl twice in their last four games, but it's a great sign they're finally getting a change of scenery.

Bowl Game Victories Have Eluded Iowa

Oct 18, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz enters Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Prior to the modified 2020 season, Iowa had been on a streak with three straight bowl game victories. They last played in Raymond James Stadium on January 1, 2019. Back when the ReliaQuest Bowl was named the Outback Bowl, Iowa took care of business against No. 18 Mississippi State, 27-22.

Keep in mind, Iowa was 0-2 against ranked opponents prior to that game. They're entering their matchup against Vanderbilt this year 0-4 against ranked opponents, a record they would love to forget sooner rather than later. It's been mentioned a million times, but those two losses were only by a combined 15 points.

From the 2001-2010 seasons, Iowa won six bowl games. They won three straight from 2008-2010 and won three of four from 2001-04. Even though they've been on the wrong side of history in recent memory, that doesn't mean Ferentz doesn't have a bunch of bowl wins under his belt.

Iowa Eyes Victory vs. Vanderbilt

Nov 29, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia (2), running back Sedrick Alexander (28) and offensive lineman Jordan White (53) celebrate a touchdown against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

While this is their first time playing in the ReliaQuest Bowl, Iowa had plenty of experience in the Outback Bowl. They've appeared in the game six times under head coach Kirk Ferentz, by far the most of any of his bowl game appearances.

That said, it's the first time this team specifically will be playing at Raymond James. They've already been in Tampa for a few days now, but going back out on the field after a month without a game is no easy feat. Vanderbilt is going to be provide an extremely unique SEC challenge, one Iowa can't let go to waste.

