Iowa Hawkeyes Lose Out on Transfer Target to Bowl Game Opponent
The Iowa Hawkeyes have been busy in the NCAA transfer portal so far. Unfortunately, they ended up losing out on one of their targets.
Langden Kitchen, a defensive end from Northwest Missouri State, was a target that Iowa had a lot of interest in. However, he has made his decision on where to play the next chapter of his college football career and it won't be for the Hawkeyes.
In fact, he's actually joining the team that Iowa is about to face in the Music City Bowl.
Kitchen took to his social media to announce that he decided to commit to the Missouri Tigers.
Standing in at 6-foot-7 and 270 pounds, Kitchen is a big physical presence on the defensive line. He didn't just pass up on playing for the Hawkeyes, he also picked Missouri over Kansas and Wisconsin.
During the 2024 college football season, Kitchen put up a solid all-around season. He had 21 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and 8.5 tackles for loss in 11 games.
Back on December 12, Kitchen made his visit with Iowa. It just wasn't enough to convince him to become a Hawkeye.
Iowa will now need to figure out how to address their needs on the defensive front. They need a better pass rush and there aren't a ton of attainable impact players for them to pursue.
Hopefully, Kirk Ferentz and the staff will be able to figure out a new target or how to utilize their current players to the best of their ability.
Being able to land Kitchen would have been a very nice get for the Hawkeyes. Seeing him join their upcoming bowl opponent is a bit of a sting.
All of that being said, Iowa will remain active in the transer portal as they look to get back into Big Ten contention in 2025. Fans should expect to hear more news in the near future.