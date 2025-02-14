Iowa Hawkeyes QB Earns Sparkling Take
The Iowa Hawkeyes may have finally found their quarterback.
After trying and failing to land a legitimate signal-caller for years, Iowa struck gold in the transfer portal his offseason, bringing in former South Dakota State star Mark Gronowski.
Gronowski is easily the most talented quarterback the Hawkeyes have had on quite some time, and Brad Shepard of Bleacher Report has gone as far to say that everyone will fall in love with the former FCS Player of the Year.
"You know you’ve found yourself thinking from time to time as the Iowa Hawkeyes defense turns back opponent after opponent and their offense sets the sport back 100 years, 'Boy, I wonder what they’d look like with a competent quarterback,'" Shepard wrote. "Well, we may all get the opportunity to see that in 2025."
Shepard said that Iowa's offense actually displayed some progress in 2024 and could take a major step forward next season because of Gronowski.
"After first-year offensive coordinator Tim Lester’s unit showed flashes at times even with a makeshift signal-caller under center in ’24, he will have a veteran playmaker throwing it around next year," Shepard wrote. "... Simply put, Grownowski has been a dynamic FCS player, and he almost certainly would have been drafted in the NFL this year. Instead, he’s going to play for coach Kirk Ferentz at Iowa, and we should all be very excited about that."
Gronowski played through a shoulder injury last year, throwing for 2,721 yards, 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 60.9 percent of his passes and punching in 10 rushing scores.
The year prior, however, the 23-year-old totaled 3,058 yards, 29 touchdowns and five picks, completing 68.1 percent of his throws. He also rushed for 402 yards while reaching the end zone eight times on the ground.
