Iowa Hawkeyes Must Keep an Eye on this 2026 Defensive Prospect
The Iowa Hawkeyes began their 2026 recruiting cycle with a bang, landing multiple highly-touted prospects in the month of Dec and Jan. However, their hot start has cooled off in recent months, with the last commitment coming from three-star wide receiver Diondre Smith in Apr.
But, as we head into the summer, Hawkeye fans should keep a close eye on three-star defensive end Jermaine Polk.
The underrated defensive lineman prospect out of Toledo, OH has caught the attention of multiple power four programs, including Iowa State, Michigan State and Wisconsin. Luckily for head coach Kirk Ferentz and his team, Polk announced last week that the Hawkeyes are one of his final five teams.
At 6-foot-4, 265 lbs, Polk's physical frame could make him an intriguing player for Ferentz's defense if Iowa lands him. The Hawkeyes have yet to receive a commitment on the defensive line in the 2026 recruiting cycle, as four-star Hudson Parliament was recruited by offensive line coach George Barnett. Polk would add juice to the program's previous class, which included five-star defensive end Iose Epenesa.
The Ohio native is set to make his first official visit to Iowa on Jun 20, a day where 16 prospects are set to visit the Hawkeyes.
