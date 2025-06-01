Iowa Hawkeyes HC Kirk Ferentz Receives Another Eye-Opening Ranking
Despite receiving tons of criticisms over the past couple of years, Iowa Hawkeyes' head coach Kirk Ferentz finally earned high praise for his time with the program.
In a recent article written by the Athletic's Chris Vannini, Iowa's longtime head coach Kirk Ferentz was ranked as the No. 22 college football coach of the 21st century.
Ferentz will pass Woody Hayes as the winningest coach in Big Ten history with two more victories," wrote Vannini. "His consistency is underrated, reaching bowl eligibility in 23 of the last 24 seasons with five top-10 finishes. The Hawkeyes have had five Top 25 finishes in the last seven seasons but no top-10 finishes since 2015."
Ferentz may not have an incredible resume since becoming the head coach back in 1999, but his consistency is the main reasoning for his high rating. Throughout his time with the program, Ferentz has a 204–124 overall record, along with a Big Ten Conference record of 128–88. The stretch includes two-Big Ten Championships in 2002 and 2004, as well as an AP College Football Coach of the Year award in 2002.
With the 69-year-old head coach just two wins away from surpassing Woody Hayes as the winningest head coach in the Big Ten Conference, Ferentz could achieve this in a spectacular fashion. If the Hawkeyes beat Albany in Week One, Ferentz could break the record against in-state rival Iowa State.
