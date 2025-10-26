Multiple Players Make History in Iowa's Win Over Minnesota
Head coach Kirk Ferentz made a statement with the Iowa Hawkeyes' 41-3 win over Minnesota. The Golden Gophers, who had just defeated a ranked Nebraska team last week, couldn't handle Iowa's ferocious offense and defense.
Both sides of the ball stole the show in what was a record-setting night for numerous individuals. After the win, Iowa now sits at 6-2 (4-1) as they head into the bye week before facing No. 6 Oregon.
The Pick-Six Streak Continues
One of the most mesmerizing stats in the Ferentz era is how dominant this Hawkeyes defense has been. Their cornerbacks continue to play stellar football as they forced numerous turnovers against Minnesota.
The main turnover to mention was Zach Lutmer's pick-six, which turned out to be the first of his career. While Iowa had a few games to extend their pick-six streak, Iowa has now made it 18 seasons in a row where they took an interception to the house.
Only Utah (22) has a longer streak. It'll take a few more years for Iowa to find themselves at the top of that list, but 18 years in a row is quite the feat.
Gronowski Eyes The All-Time QB Rushing TD Record
After continuing his streak of rushing for a touchdown in every game this season, Gronowski now has 11 on the season. Upon reaching his 11th against Minnesota, he tied the single-season record for a QB at Iowa.
Gronowski, who's used his legs arguably better than any QB in the nation this season, is one rushing touchdown away from Hawkeyes history. Not only that, but his streak of eight straight games with a rushing touchdown ties Antwaan Randel El in B1G play. Randel El did so in 1998-99.
Kaden Wetjen's Special Teams Success
After a successful punt return for a touchdown, Wetjen showed Cooper DeJean exactly how it's supposed to be done. That turned out to be his fifth combined return touchdown this year, tying Tim Dwight for the most in Hawkeyes history.
Iowa's Largest Margin Of Victory in This Series Since 2008
Coincidentally, the last time Iowa won a game in this rivalry by more than 38 points was in 2008. Their55-0 victory that year was dominant, to say the least. Now, they can look back on their recent success against the Golden Gophers and reminisce on these two games in particular.
Iowa knows they have the week off as they prepare for an Oregon team that just defeated Wisconsin, meaning the Ducks will head to Kinnick Stadium sitting at 7-1 (4-1).
