Iowa's Offense Breaks Seven-Year Drought
While their conference opener may not have gone according to plan, the Iowa Hawkeyes left New Jersey sitting at 3-1 (1-0). They improved to 5-0 all-time against Rutgers as they had no issue going on the road to defeat the Scarlet Knights, 38-28.
No one expected both teams to find themselves in an early shootout. Eventually, they were brought back to life in a game that featured key drops, penalties, missed field goals, and everything in-between. Ultimately, Iowa's offense was on full display as they ended a seven-year drought.
For the first time since 2018, Iowa won a game where they allowed 28+ points. While many could take that quote as a testament to how poor they've been on offense, it also goes the other way. Head coach Kirk Ferentz has continually focused on defense and setting his team apart from the rest. To put things into perspective, the Hawkeyes only gave up 28+ points twice last season. For even further context, one of those was a 35-7 loss to the eventual National Champions, Ohio State.
It's no secret that if Iowa's offense had been stronger they could've done a lot more damage these past few seasons. There's no point in looking back now as QB Mark Gronowski plans on leading this team to the promised land. The all-time winningest QB in college football history is just getting started with plenty more work ahead of him in 2025.
Rutgers had just dropped 60 points on Norfolk State in Week 3. They put up 45 prior, and 34 in Week 1. Iowa holding them to just 28 points is a huge success, especially since 21 of those were in the first 18 minutes.
After allowing three touchdowns on the Scarlet Knights first three drives, Iowa forced Rutgers to punt three times and miss a pair of field goals. Rutgers stayed in it though, scoring a key touchdown to go back up, 28-24. The Hawkeyes were able to get a clutch interception with just over four minutes to go, their first INT of the year. Then, they forced the Scarlet Knights to turn it over as Iowa was able to put Rutgers in a 4th and 17 situation.
It wasn't their prettiest game of the year, but Iowa's defense held their ground. Looking past the first 18 minutes, this continues to be a dominant class that has played their hearts out through the first four weeks of the season. If their offense continues to get better, one can only imagine the type of upset this team could pull off with four Top 25 opponents looming.
