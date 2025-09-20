Iowa Topples Rutgers in Big Ten Opener
If it ain't broke, don't fix it. Relying on what works, the Iowa Hawkeyes marched up to New Jersey and stole a big tone-setting win on the road against Rutgers. Entering the game, the Scarlet Knights had the perceived edge as an undefeated team at home; with their record and reputation on the line, the Hawkeyes improved to 3-1 with the victory, opening their B1G schedule with at 1-0 to boot.
After Iowa's week 2 loss against Iowa State, their arch-rival and most challenging non-conference opponent, the team's expected success and ultimate outlook on the season were called into question.
Even after last week's follow-up dominant victory over the FCS UMass Minutement, 47-7, doubts would still be cast over the Hawkeyes until they picked up a signature victory. With a 38-28 final score, with 17 of those points being scored in the fourth quarter, Iowa did just that.
Quarterback Mark Gronowski, who continues to steadily improve his consistency through the air, dominated the ground game. He'd score three total touchdowns by way of his cleats, rushing 13 times for 55 yards. Despite not throwing a touchdown, he managed to avoid an interception all the same, throwing still for 186 yards (12-18) in what was a passing performance on a need-to basis.
One thing set the Hawkeyes apart in their crucial B1G win; that is, breakout playmaking. For the second straight week, Kaden Wetjen returned a kick for a score. This time around, he added five yards to his run-back from last week, totaling this one to a full-field homecoming at a whopping 100 yards.
In addition, even in allowing a somewhat worrying 330 yards passing, Iowa's defense forced an interception and didn't allow a single passing touchdown from Rutgers' signal caller Athan Kaliakmanis; in turning to their run game as a result, the Scarlet Knights were eventually outlasted by the Hawkeyes' virtually unmatched ability to move the ball on the ground.
Iowa forced Rutgers to play their game and, subsequently, expectedly, beat them at it.
Now two games above .500 and off on the right foot in conference competition, the Hawkeyes will benefit from a trip back to Iowa City to host the 19-ranked Indiana Hoosiers next weekend. A ranked win would mean the world to a program arguably on the fringe of such a metric themselves, but either way, the win over Rutgers is an objective step in the right direction.
Iowa looks like a team finding their stride just in time as their toughest opponents wait still on the road ahead. Looking ahead to teams like Penn State, Oregon and USC is stressful, sure, but football is only played once a week.
This week, the Hawkeyes won. The Iowa faithful can take a deep breath, at the very least.
Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!