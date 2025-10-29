There are 136 FBS teams in 2025.



26 FBS teams have committed fewer than 30 penalties in 2025.



Eight (8) FBS teams have committed fewer than 25 penalties in 2025.



ONLY one (1) FBS team has committed fewer than 19 penalties in 2025:



• Iowa Hawkeyes - 13 penalties



