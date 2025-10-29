How Iowa Can Leverage Themselves Into a National Ranking
In the midst of the Iowa Hawkeyes conference climb and chase for a top three spot in the B1G, it's been easy to miss the arguably nonsensical fact that the black and gold still haven't worked their way into nationally-ranked relevancy in the midst of an impressive winning streak.
A Timely Hot Streak
Now 3-0 in their last three games, all of which were against conference opponents, the Hawkeyes posted two dominant performances on either side of a close home win over the Penn State Nittany Lions; against the Wisconsin Badgers and Minnesota Golden Gophers, respectively.
Piece by piece, Iowa has worked their way into the competitive B1G conversation and then some - and yet, despite garnering some recognition in the form of votes, the team still hasn't broken into the AP Top 25. Though at one point in their current campaign, the idea that Iowa may end up ranked at any point in the year appeared more farfetched than even the situation theyr'e currently in.
At 3-2 coming off a brutal home loss, spurred by a missed field goal, to the now-second ranked Indiana Hoosiers, the Hawkeyes were facing down the potential reality that they could come in even below last year's final 8-5 tally.
Not a bad record, by any stretch, but for a team that competed in the B1G championship just two years ago? A marked falloff.
It's a relief that the Hawkeyes, at least for now, won't have to worry about that for the time being, but the present annoyance of their absence from the AP Poll represents a nagging enough replacement for a supposed College Football Playoff "dark horse."
Though coincidentally, Iowa's next matchup after the present bye week is an undeniable opportunity to not only further rise in the B1G, but to make their case for a numbered ranking undeniable.
Date With the Ducks
With the sixth-ranked Oregon Ducks coming to Iowa City next, the Hawkeyes have two equally inspiring goals at hand: take down the team directly above them in the B1G and, at the same time, ensure that number next to their name takes no longer to appear.
Especially for head coach Kirk Ferentz, who has often been criticized for his inability to lead the Hawkeyes to ranked wins despite their easy handling of similarly unranked opponents, the Oregon matchup feels like a make-or-break battle for an Iowa team reaching for higher ground.
One way or another, one side of the argumentative spectrum is being vindicated - Hawkeyes fans will have to hope the black and gold prevail, if not only for their veracious reputation on social media.
