Iowa Pursuing Promising QB During Oregon Matchup
The Iowa Hawkeyes are making a serious push for one of the 2027 quarterback class's top talents. After Oscar Frye's impressive one-day camp with offensive coordinator Tim Lester, the Brownsburg star is returning for Saturday's sold-out Oregon GameDay. A big win could seal the deal for the Hawkeyes.
Oscar Frye left Iowa City impressed last week. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound quarterback from Brownsburg, Indiana, got his first real look at Iowa's offense and coaching staff. Working one-on-one with Lester changed his perspective on the program.
"I thought it went really well, I definitely felt like I showed the coaches that I'm one of the best 2027 quarterbacks out there," Frye said, per Blair Sanderson of On3.
Now Frye is coming back for GameDay. That's not a coincidence. Top recruits don't revisit programs unless something real is happening. His tweet says it all: "Looking forward to being back in Iowa City for GameDay vs. Oregon. Great program, great state."
Kinnick Stadium will be packed with 65,000 screaming fans. It's the biggest game Iowa can offer right now. Frye will see what playing at Iowa actually feels like. No campus tour can replicate the energy of a sold-out Big Ten matchup against No. 6 Oregon.
"The coaches and wide receivers were great," Frye said about his camp visit. "I really enjoyed my visit."
What Iowa Can Offer Frye
Lester is the key here. He's proven he can develop quarterbacks. Frye felt that connection at camp. Now Iowa has a chance to build on it. If Iowa wins Saturday, Frye leaves thinking about Hawkeyes football, not other programs.
Frye currently has offers from Toledo, Bowling Green, and Miami (Ohio). Louisville is also in the mix. But Iowa is different now. Frye already told people how his visit went. He's coming back. He's watching Iowa play a top-6 team in a packed stadium.
"The coaches and I will visit in the next few days," Frye explained. "I controlled what I could control, and the rest is in God's hands."
That's code for: the coaching staff made their impression. Now it's Iowa's job to close.
A win over Oregon doesn't guarantee a commitment. But it sends Frye home thinking Iowa is the real deal. Iowa's defense is suffocating opponents. Their offense is clicking. Frye will see a program ready to win now and one that is also ready to develop him for the future.
