Several Prospects Visiting Iowa During Oregon Showdown
The Iowa Hawkeyes are expecting a huge recruiting day when they host No. 6 Oregon on November 8 at Kinnick Stadium. The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS. A great group of Class of 2027 and Class of 2028 recruits will be in Iowa City to see the game and experience the Hawkeyes program.
This is a significant opportunity for Iowa's coaches to demonstrate to these young players what the program is all about, and for recruits to witness a Big Ten matchup between two ranked teams.
Oscar Frye - Quarterback
Oscar Frye is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound quarterback from Brownsburg, Indiana. He is one of Iowa's top quarterback targets in the 2027 class. Frye already has offers from Louisville, Toledo, and Miami. His visit on game day gives Iowa a chance to show him why he should play for the Hawkeyes. Frye can throw accurately and manage the offense well, which is important for Iowa's future success.
Savion Miller - Running Back
Savion Miller is an in-state recruit from Regina High School and the No. 1 running back in Iowa. He is 5-foot-10 and weighs 180 pounds. Miller is good at catching the ball and can do many things on offense. He already has offers from Iowa State and Missouri. Miller can run hard and be quick, which means Iowa can use him in different ways in the offense.
Will Slagle - Offensive Line
Will Slagle is a 6-foot-4, 280-pound offensive lineman from Grinnell and Iowa's No. 1 overall recruit in 2027. He is the No. 5 interior lineman in the nation. Slagle is good at blocking and can pull and pass protect. He underwent foot surgery but is recovering well. He also has offers from Auburn, Missouri, and Iowa State. Iowa needs great offensive linemen like Slagle to protect the quarterback and open holes for runners.
Emerson Bridgewater - Tight End
Emerson Bridgewater is a 6-foot-6, 210-pound tight end from Madrid. His size makes it hard for defenses to cover him. His athleticism and length show he can become a great player in the Big Ten.
Keysan Taylor - Defensive End
Keysan Taylor is a 6-foot-4, 225-pound edge rusher from Rockford, Illinois. As a sophomore, he had 57 tackles and 11 tackles for loss. He also caused four fumbles. Wisconsin and Michigan also want him. Taylor can make big plays on defense.
Hayden Shannon - Offensive Line
Hayden Shannon is a 6-foot-4, 275-pound offensive lineman from PCM High School in the 2028 class. He was an All-State player as a freshman. Nebraska and Iowa State have offered him. Shannon has great size and athleticism for the next level.
Braylon Bingham - Safety/Linebacker
Braylon Bingham is a 6-foot-2, 185-pound athlete from Pleasantville. He is a versatile defender who can play different positions. Iowa State and Iowa are both interested in him.
The Iowa Hawkeyes have a chance to impress these top recruits with a big game against Oregon on November 8. If Iowa can show these young players what the program is all about, it could lead to important commits for the future of the team.
Gavin Stecker - Linebacker
Gavin Stecker is a 6-foot-3, 200-pound linebacker from Bettendorf High School and the No. 6 prospect in Iowa's Class of 2027. As a sophomore, he recorded 58 tackles with 7.5 for loss, showing his ability to be around the ball.
Through four games this season, Stecker already has 40 tackles, including 4.5 behind the line with a sack and fumble recovery.
