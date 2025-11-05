Iowa's CFP Ranking Sets Up Historic Game vs. Oregon
It's hard to think of a bigger Iowa Hawkeyes game than the one that is about to go down on November 8. It's so big that the FOX Big Noon Kickoff panel will be in Iowa City, IA, despite the game being broadcast on CBS. Not often does that happen, but FOX choosing Kinnick over Penn State vs. Indiana tells the entire story.
Iowa learned they were ranked No. 20 when the college football playoff committee revealed their first rankings. The only rankings that matter moving forward are from the CFP as they hold all of the control in these last few weeks.
Oregon fell to No. 9, but that doesn't take away from their stellar season. Now, the stage is set. Iowa vs. Oregon is set to be the first ranked vs. ranked game at Kinnick Stadium in quite some time, and head coach Kirk Ferentz knows he can't let this game go to waste.
First Ranked vs. Ranked Game At Kinnick In Six Years
The last time a pair of ranked teams played at Kinnick Stadium was in 2019. Coincidentally, Iowa was ranked No. 20 in that game. They defeated No. 8 Minnesota, 23-19, back on November 16, 2019. 2019 was quite kind to the Hawkeyes as they were No. 17 when they hosted No. 10 Penn State, a game they lost, 17-12.
Going back to 2010, only three times have two Top 25 teams played each other in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes know the success of their football program, but they know big games like this don't come around often. When the world is watching come 3:30 p.m. EST on November 8, the stakes could not get any higher.
Iowa has already confirmed that the game has sold out, even though ticket prices were higher than they've been all season. Rightfully so, but it goes to show just how excited fans are and they're willing to pay whatever it takes to see their favorite team fight for their spot in the college football playoffs.
All Eyes On Iowa City
November 8 is a huge day for college football as there are three ranked vs. ranked matchups. No. 7 BYU takes on No. 8 Texas Tech in a game that could end up being a CFP eliminator. The loser of that game is going to have a hard time finding a way to get themselves back into the Top 12. No. 3 Texas A&M will be on upset watch as they take on No. 22 Missouri. That game will also be taking place at 3:30 p.m. EST, airing nationwide on ABC.
The night ends with a pair of monstrous showdowns as struggling LSU revisits their rivalry with No. 4 Alabama. Navy, who lost their first game of the year last week, has a chance to spoil No. 10 Notre Dame's shot at making the CFP. Iowa will also be keeping a close eye on No. 19 USC, their opponent on November 15, as the Trojans will have their hands full against Northwestern.
