Two Iowa Linemen Crack 2025 Top 100 Players List

While a trip to the College Football Playoff likely would've changed how this list looks, the Iowa Hawkeyes can hold their heads high knowing their season ended with a ranked win.

Iowa took down Vanderbilt in the ReliaQuest Bowl, 34-27, in a game that marked the end to a number of seniors' careers.

No one opted out as the Hawkeyes made the trip to Florida together and played their hearts out one final time. In the end, they were ranked No. 17 with their 9-4 (6-3) record.

Those four losses came by a combined 15 points, which proved just how in it Iowa was all year long. At the end of the day, these two players absolutely deserved the right to crack ESPN's Top 100 list.

No. 34: Center Logan Jones

Sep 13, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Logan Jones (65) looks on before the game against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Together, Bill Connelly, David Hale, Adam Rittenberg and Max Olson combined this list. Both of Iowa's players who made it into the Top 100 were seniors, and to no surprise, they were both offensive linemen.

"The second Hawkeye to win the Rimington Trophy as the nation's top center, Jones anchored a unit that won the Joe Moore Award as college football's most outstanding offensive line. Jones, also a unanimous All-American, finished his college tenure with 49 career starts. He also didn't allow a sack all season and had a blown-block percentage of just 0.9% on running plays," they wrote about Jones.

Jones is a future NFL center and is one who should have no issue adjusting from the collegiate level. He came into this year ranked 98, so increasing 64 spots shows just how dominant the senior was in 2025.

ESPN listed a 2025 notable stat for each player, and Jones' stat was in regard to his 756 rushing/passing blocks. Soon enough, he'll learn which NFL team he will be suiting up for next season.

No. 71: OL Beau Stephens

Offensive Lineman Beau Stephens stands for a photo during Iowa Football’s media day on Aug. 8, 2025, in Iowa City. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stephens entered the year unranked but found a way to end at No. 71. Iowa won in the trenches time and time again thanks to the likes of Stephens and Jones, and it can't be stressed enough how much the 6'5'' 315-pound lineman will be missed.

"Another key cog on the Iowa offensive line, Stephens was an All-American and All-Big Ten selection, helping the Hawkeyes rush for more than 200 yards five times last season. He made 33 career starts, was flagged only six times over four years and didn't give up a sack in either of the past two seasons," they wrote.

For Stephens' notable stat, ESPN mentioned him playing 672 offensive snaps without allowing a single sack. It'd be shocking to see him go undrafted, but only time will tell.

