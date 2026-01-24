East-West Shrine Bowl Produces Two Iowa Standouts

The East-West Shrine Bowl takes place on Jan. 27, so it's only fitting they got everyone together for a few days of practice.

The Iowa Hawkeyes had a few representatives at the game, but look no further than wide receiver/return specialist Kaden Wetjen and quarterback Mark Gronowski.

In total, Iowa sent three players to Frisco, Texas. Other than those two, linebacker Karson Sharar received an invite and will join them on the West Team.

For what it's worth, Gronowski originally accepted an invite to the inaugural American Bowl before later declaring for this game instead. Ultimately, he made the right choice as both he and Wetjen were named "Day 1 Winners."

1. WR/KR Kaden Wetjen

Iowa WR Kaden Wetjen has been cooking early on at @ShrineBowl



If DBs didn’t get hands on him early it was over. Constant separation. Reminds me of how Efton Chism stood out at this even last year pic.twitter.com/3nmRLoKRW8 — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 23, 2026

It's still hard to determine whether Wetjen is a true wide receiver or a special teams player. Either way, he made quite an impact on the first day of practice. USA Today reporter Josh Carney highlighted eight players from the West team as his Day 1 winners, and it just so happened that two of those eight were Hawkeyes.

"Wetjen was really good in 1v1s. Crisp route runner with good burst in and out of his cuts. Got open consistently today," Carney said.

Lead draft analyst Trevor Sikkema commented, "Iowa WR Kaden Wetjen has been cooking early on at East-West Shrine Bowl. If DBs didn't get hands on him early it was over. Constant separation. Reminds me of how Efton Chism stood out at this event last year."

Oct 25, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (21) runs with the ball after a catch against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Kerry Brown (14) during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Numerous other reporters were raving about Wetjen's abilities, something that has been on display all season long. The back-to-back Jet Award Winner certainly made a name for himself on Day 1 as he looks to improve his draft stock.

2. QB Mark Gronowski

. @HawkeyeFootball QB Mark Gronowski (@mgronowski11) on the importance of reps, preparation, and building trust with his new WEST receivers pic.twitter.com/LQnVg5JJs3 — East-West Shrine Bowl (@ShrineBowl) January 24, 2026

Carney chimed in on Gronowski, "Gronowski showed good zip and decision making through the air today. Just felt like he was in command all day."

While the fifth-year senior didn't always lead Iowa to victory because of his arm, he made a few stellar throws that kept the team in games, and ultimately won them as well. Look no further than the Michigan State game.

Nov 22, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) scrambles for yards against the Michigan State Spartans during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Gronowski didn't have as many reporters raving about him as Wetjen, but that's not to say he didn't have a fine showing to get the festivities going.

It's hard to imagine him being drafted, but this is the perfect event for him to showcase his abilities. When it comes to dual-threat quarterbacks, he's undoubtedly one of the best entering the 2026 NFL draft.

